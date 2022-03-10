Hoyer Statement on Funding for Israel's Iron Dome in the Omnibus Appropriations Package

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement this evening after the House passed the omnibus appropriations package including funding for Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system:

“I was proud to support robust funding to replenish and enhance Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system in the omnibus passed by the House tonight. Iron Dome remains a critical tool for Israel to defend its people against terrorist rocket attacks from Hamas and Hezbollah across its borders. The barrage of rockets last May from Gaza proved its effectiveness, but it forced Israelis to use much of Iron Dome’s ammunition, necessitating a replenishment and upgrade. “Moreover, it is essential that Israel not only maintain a qualitative military edge overall but that we help Israelis develop and deploy the next generation of missile defense to cover all of its airspace and that Iron Dome can provide that coverage even sooner. The House passed bipartisan legislation last year to replenish and enhance Iron Dome, and I am glad that we were able to include this funding in the omnibus that is expected to pass the Senate and be signed into law within days. This omnibus also includes full funding for America’s obligations under the Memorandum of Understanding that sets out U.S.-Israel strategic cooperation on missile defense and other key areas. “I am also glad that Rep. Brad Schneider’s legislation to build on the Abraham Accords and promote further normalization of relations between Arab states and Israel was part of this omnibus package. The Abraham Accords were a testament to the mutual benefits of normalization and how building stronger ties between Arab states and Israel will help make a peaceful, two-state solution more attainable for Israelis and Palestinians. I hope that we will see more Arab states normalize their relations with Israel in the coming years, and I am glad that Congress is taking this step today to direct the State Department to make this effort a priority."