Hoyer Statement on House Passage of the Omnibus Appropriations Package

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement tonight after the House passed an omnibus appropriations package for Fiscal Year 2022: ﻿ “Tonight, the House approved an omnibus appropriations package that invests in the priorities of the American people and that will help us build a better and stronger America. I was proud to bring it to the Floor and support its passage. This legislation not only funds emergency aid to Ukraine to defend their freedom and their democracy against Vladimir Putin’s criminal and unprovoked invasion, it also supports NATO and our national security and intelligence capabilities. It includes robust investments in safety-net programs that keep Americans out of poverty and helps create pathways to opportunity for our workers, businesses, and families. “I was glad that this package includes many priorities for which I have been advocating, including funding for the Full-Service Community Schools program, an Election Assistance Commission program to encourage college students to become poll workers, and a 21% increase in Member Representational Allowance to make space for more competitive pay for the Congressional staff who help us serve our constituents and to promote a more diverse legislative-branch workforce. I am also thankful that we were able to reach agreement to include a reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act as well as the replenishment and enhancement of Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, among other key priorities for our Democratic House Majority. This omnibus also features the return of community-project funding, a critical exercise of Congress’s constitutional power of the purse to ensure that all of our districts and communities benefit from investments that are transparent, ethical, and accountable. “I want to thank Chairwoman DeLauro, Ranking Member Granger, and all the Members on the Appropriations Committee for their hard work on this omnibus, which I hope the Senate will pass without delay and send to President Biden for his signature.”