PRESS RELEASE: Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $913 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments
TEXAS, March 9 - March 9, 2022
(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $913.3 million in local sales tax allocations for March, 19.8 percent more than in March 2021. These allocations are based on sales made in January by businesses that report tax monthly.
|LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (March 2022)
|Recipient
|March 2022 Allocations
|Change from March 2021
|Year-to-date Change
|Cities
|$581.7M
|↑18.3%
|↑19.3%
|Transit Systems
|$196.9M
|↑19.8%
|↑20.4%
|Counties
|$54.5M
|↑21.6%
|↑20.9%
|Special Purpose Taxing Districts
|$80.2M
|↑30.3%
|↑30.5%
|Total
|$913.3M
|↑19.8%
|↑20.5%
For details on March sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.