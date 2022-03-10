Submit Release
Author’s Christian Poetry Book Makes It To the Tucson Festival of Books

“The purpose of this book, is to give the reader encouragement, as he walks through life into Eternity.”

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- William B. Hatch’s Road Leading Into Eternity: Seeking Intimacy with God is an enlightening collection of Christian poetry. William will be part of Bookmarc Alliance’s entourage of authors for the Tucson Festival of Books slated for March 12 - 13 at the beautiful campus of the University of Arizona.

The Road Leading Into Eternity: Seeking Intimacy with God is comprised of four different sections: Road Leading into Eternity, Revelation Song, Living for Jesus, and Discovering God’s Wisdom. Each section contains a devotion; all of the sections begin and end with a prayer. In its entirety, the book is comprised of 75 poems. The purpose of the book according to Williams is to encourage his readers as they walk through life into Eternity.

Author William Hatch resides in North Central Minnesota. Over the course of his Christianity, William has been affiliated with numerous ministries such as SPIRE (president for three years), Youth Gathering, Lincoln Evangelical Free Church; he was part of some missions trips in Honduras and Texas. He has been married for 48 years to Judith.

Interested readers may purchase their copies at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other online retailers.

Author's Christian Poetry Book Makes It To the Tucson Festival of Books

