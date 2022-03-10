BTC Advance Launches a New Way to Buy Bitcoin
The company offers a payment program to make Bitcoin accessible for anyoneSACRAMENTO, CALIF., UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an effort to expand the accessibility and affordability of Bitcoin, BTC Advance has launched a revolutionary new service. This program allows users to purchase as much as $10,000 worth of Bitcoin without paying the full market price upfront.
Bitcoin is a protocol that facilitates peer-to-peer transactions by removing the need to trust a third party. It is peer-to-peer electronic money that can be exchanged securely online with little or no fees in most cases. Unlike traditional forms of money, there are no physical bitcoins – it's 100% digital.
Bitcoins are stored in a digital 'wallet.' A wallet is like your own little bank, and you can use it to store, send and receive bitcoins. When you want to buy something with Bitcoin, you just need the recipient's Bitcoin address and an amount of Bitcoin to send.
BTC Advance's revolutionary new service addresses many of the inequities within traditional Bitcoin investing and builds on a foundational tenet of Bitcoin – equity. BTC Advance has made it easier than ever for anyone to enter the Bitcoin market. Users can receive up to $10,000 of Bitcoin at market price and pay it off over the next 16 weeks. The second payment isn't due for 30 days, and users can defer as many payments as they like. Once the final payment is made, the Bitcoin is unlocked, and the user is free to move it to whichever wallet they like. There’s no limit to advances; they can use the service again to acquire more Bitcoin and, coming soon, other cryptocurrencies.
Some people are born entrepreneurs, like BTC Advance founder Elijah T. Kajar. For him, the world of cryptocurrency offered endless opportunities and financial gains that were not possible any other way – when it comes down to it, he believes there is no limit on what can happen in crypto!
In 2015, Kajar became heavily immersed in the cryptocurrency world, beginning his endeavors as a crypto broker through peer-to-peer market trading. In early 2017, he turned his attention toward deep crypto research and began investing in early-stage cryptocurrencies, many of which saw 50 to 100x gains. Energized by his personal gains and the limitless opportunities that the crypto market provided, Kajar sought avenues to further engage in the ever-changing world of cryptocurrency.
Kajar's passion for cryptocurrency and his desire to help others understand the technology led him to founding The Crypto Block, a consulting service that provides index investment strategies to create simplified crypto investment opportunities. Through BTC Advance, he has been able to combine two of his greatest passions: investing knowledge from years spent trading digital currencies and knowledge with those interested in entering the cryptoverse.
"Our service was created to meet the growing concerns that many potential buyers have, that purchasing Bitcoin is unaffordable, and they feel that they have missed out," said Kajar. "Bitcoin at $40,000 is on par with that of a luxury item purchase and, as such, there should be other creative pathways to Bitcoin ownership. BTC Advance is one of these pathways."
For more information and to learn about the 2.5% return referral program, visit btcadvance.credit.
