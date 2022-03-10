Bestselling Author J.M. Clark Opening Bookstore in Cincinnati; Grand Opening on April 18
The Tome Bookstore promotes literacy, creativity and diversityCINCINNATI, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tome Bookstore, a minority-owned bookstore and café, is set to open its doors in Cincinnati, Ohio next month. A grand opening celebration is scheduled for Monday, April 18th at 2123 Beechmont Avenue from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m., as the public can stop by to visit the new store and have a chance to receive a gift.
Located in the Mount Washington neighborhood, The Tome Bookstore will offer new and used books, as well as classes for children to learn to write their own stories, create characters, outline their own stories and more. The bookstore also features a full-service café with coffee drinks, bakery items and various gift items.
The Tome Bookstore is committed to promoting literacy and diversity while offering the community a place to gather and providing a space for creativity and expression.
The Tome Bookstore is owned by J.M. Clark and his wife. Clark is the bestselling author of the science fiction trilogy “The Palace Program,” as he indulges in his passion for writing and critiquing work in the realm of fantasy fiction. He continues to deliver hesitantly optimistic advice and produce work that keeps fans constantly wanting more.
“The Palace Program,” which consists of “New Kings of Tomorrow,” “Tomorrow’s Wrath” and Tomorrow’s End,” follows college freshman Jacob as a devastating pandemic destroys the world. Jacob and the other pandemic survivors are taken to the Palace Program. Housed in a quarantined modern facility, the Palace is a perfect community designed to protect them from the sickness that wiped out 95 percent of the world population. But The Order, which has risen as the new ruling power, believes the desires of the old world were responsible for its collapse. Jacob slowly begins to see that the man-made utopian society is nothing close to a perfect tomorrow, but is instead an unfathomable deception.
Of the trilogy, reader Mike Danielson said, “Just finished reading ‘New Kings of Tomorrow’ and I don't want to put too many spoilers in it, but the ending is so off the wall and not what you were expecting the whole time that it would make M. Night Shyamalan jealous and wishing he'd thought of it. It is a near-future sci-fi book that really hits close to home with all the things happening in it. This book is like an emotional roller coaster of twists and turns.”
“I wrote the trilogy to show how science fiction can be used to explore social issues and to promote diversity. Now, I'm excited about opening The Tome Bookstore and giving people of all ages an opportunity to learn more about writing and storytelling,” said Clark.
For more information, visit fb.me/e/4V9ftQCKH.
