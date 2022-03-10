Bardess Group Ltd. Named Qlik Enterprise Partner of the Year
Recognized for Outstanding Achievement, Innovation and Joint Customer Success with QlikRANDOLPH, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bardess Group, Ltd., an award-winning data analytics and data science consulting firm, announced today they have been recognized by Qlik as the Enterprise Partner of the Year.
Presented annually, the awards recognize the Qlik partner community for excellence in several different categories both on a global scale and within key regions.
Bardess®, an Elite Qlik Partner, has won nine major awards from Qlik in the past eight years, including a sweep of the Global Solution Provider of the Year, the Global Partner Innovation award and North American Solution Provider of the Year in 2019.
“Over the past year partners readily embraced our Cloud Services program and championed our vision of Active Intelligence, helping customers across the globe unlock efficiencies, identify opportunities and transform through data and analytics with Qlik,” said Poornima Ramaswamy, EVP of Global Solutions and Chief of Staff to CEO at Qlik. “As we navigated shifting market conditions over the last year together, the value of our partner ecosystem shined through, and we’re thrilled to celebrate our mutual success.”
“Bardess has an elite team of experts with a deep understanding of the data issues faced by Fortune 500 and leading mid-sized businesses,” said Bardess CEO Barbara Pound. “That’s why we won this award, and that’s why our clients keep coming back to us. Our motto is People Helping People with Data, and we’re always looking to push boundaries and drive value for our customers through innovative methodologies,, strong expertise and integrated, enterprise-class solutions like the Finance Accounting and Reporting Suite.”
About Bardess
Bardess empowers clients to make smarter and faster business decisions by creating exceptional value within their data. In 2022, Bardess celebrates 25 years of helping hundreds of Fortune 500 and mid-sized companies integrate enterprise-class solutions that enable digital transformation. Clients choose Bardess because of the remarkable talent and deep experience and innovative capabilities of their elite team of data analytics and engineering consultants, data scientists, and industry thought leaders.
Delivering maximum value from data is Bardess's primary focus. Through the award-winning value acceleration framework, Zero2Hero®, Bardess is able to create value faster, smarter and more cost-effectively than clients ever thought possible. Speed & quality are the hallmarks of how Bardess delivers value to their clients. Bardess's unwavering focus on Rapid-Time-to-Value in process and technology provides results at unparalleled speed. Visit us at www.Bardess.com.
About Qlik
Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, where everyone can use data and analytics to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. A private SaaS company, Qlik offers an Active Intelligence platform, delivering end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics cloud solutions to close the gaps between data, insights and action. By transforming data into Active Intelligence, businesses can drive better decisions, improve revenue and profitability, and optimize customer relationships. Qlik serves more than 38,000 active customers in over 100 countries.
