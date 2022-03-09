SEJD Judge Blumer will not seek re-election

Southeast Judicial District Judge Mark Blumer has given notice that he will not seek re-election. His term ends Dec. 31.

Judge Blumer was elected district judge in 2016. Previously, he was in private practice from 1989-2016 and served as Dickey County State's Attorney.

Judge Blumer earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Colorado and his law degree from the University of North Dakota School of Law. He is a native of Ellendale and graduated from North Sargent High School in Gwinner. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1976-1980.