Governor signs bipartisan legislation combating crime

Governor expands on her record of bolstering public safety investments

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday signed House Bill 68, a bipartisan package of initiatives designed to combat crime in New Mexico communities and invest in public safety personnel across the state.

“Every New Mexican deserves to feel safe in their communities – and they are demanding action from their government,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “House Bill 68 expands upon the transformational work we’ve done in previous years, strengthening our state’s public safety system and making streets safer in every New Mexico community.”

The legislation:

Establishes programs to recruit and retain law enforcement officers, accompanied by $50 million in the budget to establish an officer recruitment fund;

Strengthens penalties for gun crimes, including a felon in possession of a firearm and the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony;

Creates criminal statutes relating to violent threats, property damage, and chop shops;

Eliminates the statute of limitation for second degree murder;

Increases death benefits for the families of peace officers killed in the line of duty to $1 million, establishing New Mexico’s policy as the nation’s most generous;

Establishes the Violence Intervention Program Act, accompanied by $9 million in the budget to establish violence intervention programs statewide; and

Allocates Crime Reduction Grants, accompanied by $2 million in the budget for crime reduction grants.

“This legislation will help our justice system better address and reduce dangerous crime,” said Rep. Meredith Dixon. “Enhanced penalties, together with investments in addressing the underlying causes of crime, will help us make our communities safer both now and in the long-term.”

“Across our state, New Mexicans want safer neighborhoods, and this bill goes a long way toward making all of our communities safer,” said Rep. Pamelya Herndon.

“Our constituents demanded we respond to crime in our city and state and we heard them. HB 68 is an important step that will improve the effectiveness of our criminal justice system to deter crime,” said Rep. Marian Matthews.

“Crime must be the priority in every session until we have a system that works from top to bottom to protect New Mexico families. This is a real first step forward, getting support to our officers and getting tougher on gun violence,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller. “I want to thank the Governor and every community member who fought for the 900,000 New Mexicans who call the Albuquerque metro home.”

The legislation also requires recent GPS data maintained on persons who are on pretrial release to be more easily furnished to law enforcement officers; redefines the role and composition of the Law Enforcement Academy Board and splits its functions into two separate entities; and creates new judges in the 2nd, 5th, and 13th judicial districts.