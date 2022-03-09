Submit Release
Governor Dunleavy Appoints Doty to Ketchikan Superior Court

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy has appointed Daniel Doty as a Ketchikan Superior Court Judge. Doty was selected from individuals nominated by the Alaska Judicial Council.

Doty is an assistant U.S. attorney in Fairbanks. He has been an Alaska resident for more than 14 years and has practiced law for more than eight years. He graduated from the William & Mary Law School in 2013.

