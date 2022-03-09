BrucePac to Invest $22.5 Million in Durant Facility Expansion

BrucePac held an official groundbreaking ceremony March 9, 2022, at the company’s food processing facility in Durant, Oklahoma. The event marked the start of a $22.5 million-dollar expansion to the Durant location, to include additional production areas, refrigeration, and processing equipment. In the coming year, BrucePac expects to hire an additional 100 new Team Members to support future growth in Durant.

The construction project is being led by builders and engineers of Plyler Construction, who have been designing and building in the area since 1960. Plyler is supported in this project by the expertise of Eikon Engineering Co., PermaCold Engineering Inc., and the in-house BrucePac support teams.

Jeff Grohs, President and CEO of BrucePac, expressed his support for the project by stating; “In 2014, we acquired the former JC Potter Sausage facility, and since then have expanded our operations and commitment to the community, our Team Members, and customers. To date, we have invested over $45 million in Durant, and this is just the beginning of our next phase of growth.”

Marcelo Borsatto, Director of Operations, added “This project will enhance our capabilities and allow us to continue producing high-quality cooked meat products to better serve our customers and the marketplace.”

In business since 1949, Woodburn, Oregon based BrucePac is a family owned company with food processing facilities in Oregon and Oklahoma. The company produces fully-cooked and ready-to-eat beef, chicken, pork, turkey and plant-based protein products, while employing over 900 full-time Team Members. Products are sold nationwide to the retail, foodservice, military and industrial markets under various brand names.