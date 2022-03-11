DEP Commissioner LaTourette Hails U.S. EPA Decision Restoring Stringent California Clean-Air Authority for Vehicles (22/P009)

Submit Release
(22/P009) TRENTON – Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn M. LaTourette welcomes a decision today by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to restore a California air emissions authority that will allow New Jersey and other states to implement the same clean-air standards to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change.

“We applaud the EPA for reinstating California’s clean car waiver, which means New Jersey can continue developing very strong vehicle emissions standards that are protective of both public health and the environment,” Commissioner LaTourette said. “Transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in New Jersey, which is why we launched the New Jersey Protecting Against Climate Threats (NJ PACT) suite of regulatory reforms to reduce climate pollutants in our state. Today’s decision reaffirms our commitment to greener and cleaner transportation in every community.”

