HIP Video Promo presents: Milky Chance are ready to "Synchronize" in their new music video

After the success of "Colorado" (100 million+ streams), Milky Chance are ready for a new era with "Synchronize", a sunshine-soaked tune with dreamy synths.

BERLIN, GRMANY, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It was 2013, the height of YouTube, when Milky Chance captured the hearts of electro-pop fans on a global scale with their first hit, “Stolen Dance.” It was the spark to their decade-spanning career with more than 6 billion streams, multiple platinum certifications, chart-topping songs in dozens of countries, and three critically acclaimed full-length studio records. The band’s eclectic, freewheeling approach to their music keeps fans coming back for more. Last year’s “Colorado” quickly became a massive radio hit and has already amassed 100 million streams. “Synchronize” is the follow-up already on track to be their next major success. It’s a new era for Milky Chance, but they’ve also stayed true to the idiosyncratic and out-of-the-box music that everyone fell in love with all those years ago.

Feel the rhythm coursing through your body in Milky Chance’s latest release, “Synchronize,” a groovy, electro-pop track nestled somewhere between nostalgia and what’s yet to come. The sunshine-soaked tune is saturated with dreamy synths, feel-good lyrics, and a body-moving beat. But where there’s sunshine, there’s also shade – and the music video emits a much darker undertone. Milky Chance tackles some of the most pressing feelings many have been dealing with over the past few years, like existential dread and sentimental idealism. It is portrayed through the band rolling into an apocalyptic town overrun by a ’60s themed cult. The group appears to move together in harmony, driven by love and compassion. They spread that magical feeling to the duo, where they are suddenly overtaken with the spirit of movement. Both mesmerizing and eerie, everyone dances together in sync to welcome the end of the world. It is a profound look at how love can conquer our greatest fears.

You just read:

