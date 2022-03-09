New Book, 'Someone Had to Die,' Based on DEA Agent Enrique Camarena, Reaches Amazon Bestseller Status
EINPresswire.com/ -- With the help of Colorado-based author Jack Luellen, DEA agent Enrique Camarena's full story is now available to readers in a new book entitled 'Someone Had to Die.' The book has already reached Amazon Bestseller status and is garnering rave reviews. The title is currently listed as a bestseller in the Conspiracy Thrillers, Kidnapping Thrillers, and International Mystery & Crime categories on Amazon. The book is now available for purchase wherever most popular books are sold.
In February 1985, Enrique "Kiki" Camarena was abducted outside the American consulate and taken to a local residence, where he was interrogated, tortured, and, eventually, murdered. Three leaders of the Guadalajara drug cartel eventually were convicted in Mexico for Camarena's murder. Luellen first started working on the Camarena case in 1990 and has continued to investigate it in the years since.
'Someone Had to Die', the first of the James Butler Mystery series, follows a partner in a prestigious boutique law firm in Orange County a fictional lawyer as he digs into the true story of Agent Camarena's abduction and murder, drawing from and exposing interviews and facts never before published.
Luellen first started working on the Camarena case in 1990 and has continued to investigate it in the years since. Luellen draws from facts, stories, and information from the Camarena case, including interviews with key witnesses and has published never-before-seen documents from the real-life case on his website at www.jackluellen.com.
About Jack Luellen: Jack Luellen started his career as a summer associate at a prestigious firm in Los Angeles. During that summer, Jack worked on a federal criminal case related to the tragic murder of DEA Agent Enrique Camarena in Mexico in 1985. Jack continued to work on that and related cases through the 1990s and has investigated Agent Camarena's case over the course of three decades.
In 1996, Jack moved to Denver, Colorado, where he continued his legal practice. Since that time, he has worked as a Special Assistant Attorney General for the Colorado Attorney General, litigated cases in state and federal courts, and represented business entities and individuals throughout the western United States. In addition to writing, Jack is a devoted father, a member of the board of directors for her charter school, and a weekend warrior on the tennis courts.
