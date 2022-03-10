LineSlip Solutions Announces New Partnership With Phillips Edison & Co For Commercial Insurance Reporting And Analytics
Phillips Edison & Company chooses LineSlip to kickstart digital transformation of risk function
LineSlip solves the critical problem of centralizing, organizing, and digitizing our program documents — with minimal admin work from our team.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading retail Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Phillips Edison & Company (NASDAQ: PECO) has engaged LineSlip to enhance the digital transformation of their organization’s commercial insurance intelligence and risk management functions. At a time when many brick-and-mortar businesses are still finding their post-COVID-19 footing, PECO continues to grow with a portfolio of over 290 properties. Tracking, reporting and managing their complex risk transfer program has always been a complicated and time consuming series of tedious manual tasks. LineSlip will digitize and organize PECO’s insurance program documents, providing improved insights and analytics into their program.
— Devin Murphy, President of PECO
"We partner with several leading brokers and carriers, each of which reports in their own way. We found ourselves in possession of a lot of information that we wanted to use more effectively. LineSlip solves the critical problem of centralizing, organizing, and digitizing our program documents — with minimal admin work from our team. As a result our team can instantly see and also instantly understand what we're working with." – Devin Murphy, President of PECO
Phillips Edison & Company sought a way to provide comprehensive insurance program information to stakeholders enterprise-wide; however, paper-based risk management methods and their existing Risk Management Information System (RMIS) fell short of their needs. LineSlip extracts critical insurance data directly from the policy and program documents, saving valuable time and raising the bar for reporting speed and clarity. Engaging LineSlip will give PECO’s team the ability to instantly organize and visualize program information for a variety of internal audiences including finance, accounting and asset management.
“At LineSlip, we’re committed to helping our customers understand, report and manage their commercial risk strategy, not like 1995 but like 2022. We're thrilled to partner with Phillips Edison & Co who quickly appreciated how our market-leading LineSlip Risk Manager platform could address their needs.” – Leo Bernstein, CEO of LineSlip
About LineSlip Solutions
LineSlip Solutions is an award-winning software company bringing the digital revolution to the risk and insurance world. Our innovative Commercial Insurance Risk Intelligence (CIRI) software converts program documents to data-rich dashboards, giving risk executives instant access to the information they need to stay empowered and effective. The long-overdue upgrade from tedious, paper-based processes means faster reporting, clearer stakeholder communication, fewer errors, and more capacity for strategic leadership.
About Phillips Edison & Company
Since 1991, Phillips Edison & Company has focused on the grocery-anchored shopping center sector. The company has a fully integrated in-house operating platform built on market leading expertise designed to optimize property value and consistently deliver a great shopping experience. Led by a veteran management team, Phillips Edison’s operating platform provides retail services including acquisition, redevelopment, leasing and management of grocery-anchored retail centers. The company’s portfolio currently includes a national footprint of retail properties. The company has corporate offices in Cincinnati, Park City, and Atlanta.
