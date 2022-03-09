Submit Release
News Search

There were 978 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,537 in the last 365 days.

New FWC diamondback terrapin conservation measures in effect

At its December 2021 meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved regulation changes that will help further diamondback terrapin conservation by preventing them from being collected from the wild.

As of March 1, 2022, all collection and possession of diamondback terrapins is prohibited with the exception of scientific research with a valid permit. People who currently possess diamondback terrapins as personal pets may legally keep these animals but must obtain a no-cost Personal Possession permit by May 31, 2022.

Individuals or institutions who keep diamondback terrapins for public display, education, outreach or other similar conservation-based programs must obtain a no-cost Exhibition and Education permit. Permit guidance and application information are available at MyFWC.com/FreshwaterTurtles.

In addition to this new rule, the FWC is helping conserve terrapins by requiring all recreational blue crab traps have rigid funnel openings no larger than 2 inches by 6 inches at the narrowest point, or 2-inch by 6-inch bycatch reduction devices installed. This change, which takes effect March 1, 2023, will reduce the number of terrapins accidently captured in crab traps.

Throughout their range, diamondback terrapin populations are in decline due to habitat loss, unsustainable collection from the wild due to growing popularity in the global pet market, predation and road mortality. Because of overlapping habitat, there is also a potential for terrapins to be accidentally killed in blue crab traps. 

Diamondback terrapins are medium-sized turtles that live in brackish water habitats statewide, including salt marshes, barrier islands, mangrove swamps, tidal creeks and rivers. They eat a variety of foods including snails, crabs, clams, mussels, worms, fish and plants. Five of the seven subspecies occur in Florida, three of which can be found nowhere else in the world. More information on diamondback terrapins can be found at MyFWC.com/Terrapin.

For more information on these diamondback terrapin regulation changes, visit MyFWC.com/FreshwaterTurtles

You just read:

New FWC diamondback terrapin conservation measures in effect

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.