The Gathering of Queens to Convene in Scottsdale, Arizona March 26

Scottsdale, Arizona

Women’s History Month celebration to bring together women to explore dynamic leadership principles for success.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a special Women’s History Month edition, “The Gathering of Queens” will bring together leaders in economic empowerment on March 26 as part of an economic empowerment program under the Millionaire Mastermind Academy umbrella. The nonprofit’s mission is to help underrepresented women out of poverty through empowered entrepreneurship by addressing barriers to economic mobility, increasing access to affordable capital, and facilitating college-level business training for small businesses led by minority women. The event is sponsored by Blaylock Van, LLC, Wall Street’s oldest continually operating Black-owned Investment Banking firm, and Thinkzilla Consulting Group.

“We are more than excited to see a shift in empowerment and inclusivity in this market,” said Millionaire Mastermind Academy founder and Thinkzilla Consulting CEO Dr. Velma Trayham. “This is why I use my experience to build and support growth for minority women entrepreneurs around the country: to build stronger communities, economic growth, and opportunities for more diverse women in our region.”

The Gathering of Queens launched in Atlanta and is now touring. In addition to Dr. Trayham, speakers include:

• Veronica Aguilar: Senior Managing Director of Teach for America, and Founder of Young & Empowered

• Comedian Kiana Dancie: Entrepreneur and franchise owner seen on BET, MTV and Netflix

• Cameron Robb: Corporate leader and Senior Economic Development Consultant, APS

• Keasha Beach: Founder and President BASE Arizona, Chandler community leader

• Ashlee Atkins: Diversity Manager, Arizona State University, and President of Greater Phoenix Urban League Young Professionals

• Amber Kellogg: Chief Strategy Officer at Thinkzilla Consulting Group

The special event takes place March 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Thinkzilla Consulting Group, 1365 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottdale, 85257. Registration is available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-gathering-of-queens-scottsdale-tickets-274578159667.

Women’s History Month was established in 1987 and has been recognized by every U.S. president since 1995. In addition, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has issued a Women’s History Month proclamation every year since 2016.

“The Gathering of Queens believes that every month can and should be Women’s History Month when we celebrate our accomplishments and set our sights on what’s next,” said Lexi Applequist, coordinator of the Millionaire Mastermind Academy Program. “We can’t wait to share wisdom, leadership, and strategies for success with everyone who joins us.”

The Millionaire Mastermind Academy expanded to Arizona nearly two years ago and has helped more than 7,000 women nationwide to grow ideas into businesses by providing them with expertise, access to capital, mentorship, and business development training. In addition, the program offers an Entrepreneur Accelerator and Real Estate Accelerator Program to help more minority women succeed in business.

About Millionaire Mastermind Academy

The Millionaire Mastermind Academy is a 501(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is to educate and support the growth of women-owned business enterprises, thereby strengthening the economic impact in their community. Our programs are offered in Atlanta, Phoenix, and Southeast Florida.

For more information, visit millionairemastermindacademy.org.