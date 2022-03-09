Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq named as one of eight inspiring African Women shaping the Future of Africa
Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq named among 8 inspiring and trailblazing African women by Aletheia Development CenterDUBAI, UAE, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebrating International Women’s Day this year, Aletheia Development Centre, a public policy and agenda setting think-tank in Lagos, Nigeria, celebrated eight inspiring women from Africa who are breaking barriers and inspiring generations of future female leaders from the continent. Drawn from the fields of Government, Humanitarian Affairs, advocacy, and public policy, these women are distinguished trail-blazers and history makers in their respective careers.
Sadiya Umar Farouq, the Honourable Minister, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development received the recognition conferred by the Aletheia Development Center. She was one of three Nigerians that made the list. Fellow countrywomen, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the global finance expert and Director-General of the World Trade Centre, and Amina J. Mohammed, the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group were the two other Nigerians. The other inspiring women who made the list were:
Unity Dow:
A lawyer, human rights activist, member of parliament, and writer from Botswana. Unity Dow is Botswana’s first female High Court Judge.
Jaha Dukureh: Renowned Gambian activist Jaha Dukureh, a survivor of female genital mutilation (FGM) and forced child marriage.
Meaza Ashenafi:
Ethiopian lawyer and women’s rights activist. She is the President (Chief Justice) of the Federal Supreme Court of Ethiopia and the first woman to hold this position.
Tsitsi Masiyiwa:
Philanthropist and social entrepreneur from Zimbabwe who has devoted her life to empowering the lives of young people through education.
Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka:
South African politician and former Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations.
A spokesperson for Aletheia Development Center said recognizing and celebrating these trail-blazing women was only fitting and aligned with the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day, #BreakTheBias. “It is our hope that young African girls can look up to these women and believe they can achieve the same things.” They added.
Sadiya Umar Farouq is the youngest minister in Nigeria’s Federal Executive Council and oversees seven agencies through her ministry, The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development. Aletheia Development Center particularly praised Farouq’s achievements of standardizing procedures for utilizing research, data gathering, and planning for resettling, rehabilitating, reintegrating, and readmitting persons of concern during her tenure as Commissioner for National Commission for refugees, migrants, and internally displaced persons.
Aletheia Development Center will release its list of inspiring female leaders from Africa every International Women’s Day, in its commitment to recognizing and celebrating African women breaking biases and barriers.
