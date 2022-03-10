Women's Enterprise Action Loan Fund (WEALF) Partners with Babson College on Strategic Growth Program WEALF NEXT

WEALF NEXT new Initiative for Women's Entrepreneurs Strategic Growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women’s Enterprise Action Loan Fund (WEALF) announced today it is partnering with the Center for Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership (CWEL) at Babson College for a new strategic growth initiative starting in April. Designed specifically for WEALF participants, WEALF NEXT is an online program focusing on taking entrepreneurs to the next level in their businesses.

“We recognize each woman’s aspiration for her business is different,” explained Vicki Weiner, founder of WEALF. “As our participants grow their businesses the challenges to reach the next level are more complex. The Babson experience will provide an opportunity for our women to take a step back, look at what they have achieved and develop a plan to reach their goals.”

As the first center to focus on women entrepreneurial leaders at a business school, Babson was the logical choice for WEALF to partner with to offer advanced decision-making skills to its women. Shakenna Williams, MBA, Ph.D., Executive Director of CWEL, has special

understanding of the challenges women face. In 2018, the Center was given the Excellence in Specialty Entrepreneurship Education Award by the Global Consortium of Entrepreneurship Centers.

“Babson’s Center for Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership educates and empowers women to create social and economic impact through industry and innovation, and partnerships like the one with WEALF support our mission to take women entrepreneurs to the next level,” said Dr. Williams.

WEALF is a New York based not for profit that helps women entrepreneurs become financially self-sufficient by combining no and low-interest loans with one-to-one mentoring. WEALF is proving that a woman’s age, zip code, and ethnicity are not barriers to gaining the support necessary to grow a business. Loans are granted without collateral or a guarantor, a prerequisite for traditional loan programs. WEALF has loaned over $600,000 to over 70 women founders who otherwise would not have been able to receive funding. WEALF is underwriting this pilot program as a further commitment to advancing women.

WEALF NEXT’S first cohort includes Jessica Spaulding, Harlem Chocolate Factory; Jennifer Fiore and Nina Lali, MONDAYS; Annie Grossman, School for the Dogs; Denise Bogan, Breuckelen Cleaning Solutions; Mille Carbajal, M&M 24 Hour Daycare; Stacy Cole and Missy Koo, Brooklyn Piggies; Alex Crosier, Granola Lab; Rowena Scherer, Eat2Explore; and Gingie McLeod, SAINTCHIC. Each of the women participating has a business that is ready for a more advanced organizational and financial structure and is committed to dedicating the necessary time to this learning experience. WEALF mentors, Suzanne Jaffe, Caroline Mak, Leigh Denardo, Susan Ulin, Fabianne Gershon, Evelyn Kenvin, Dawn Lesh, Susan Dollinger and Margaret Booth, will play an active role in the program.

For more information about the Women’s Enterprise Action Loan Fund, its programs, and entrepreneurs, visit the website at www.wealf.org. or contact wealfund@gmail.com