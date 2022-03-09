DATCP Presents 2022 Spongy Moth Treatment Plans

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 9, 2022 Contacts: Morgan Cavitt, Public Information Officer, (608) 852-7438, morgan.cavitt@wisconsin.gov Stephanie Jentz, Plant Industry Public Information Officer, (608) 347-1082, stephanie.jentz@wisconsin.gov

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has published the 2022 spongy moth (formerly known as gypsy moth) treatment plan, including an online video presentation, interactive maps, and factsheets at smaerialspray.wi.gov.

Spongy moth is a non-native insect with a destructive appetite for hundreds of species of trees and shrubs. Treatment efforts help limit the spread of this pest that is established in the eastern two-thirds of the state.

“This invasive pest is a serious threat to our forests and urban trees. It has the potential to negatively impact Wisconsin's timber, paper, nursery, and tourism industries," said Christopher Foelker, coordinator of DATCP's spongy moth treatment program.

Beginning in May and continuing through July, low-flying planes will spray select areas in western Wisconsin to treat outlier populations of spongy moth. A total of about 163,491 acres at 57 sites in 17 counties are scheduled for treatment.

The following counties are scheduled to receive aerial treatments: Bayfield, Barron, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Crawford, Dunn, Eau Claire, Grant, La Crosse, Lafayette, Pepin, Rusk, Sawyer, Trempealeau, Vernon, and Washburn.

Public comments are welcome, and spongy moth program staff are available to answer questions regarding proposed treatment plans. To speak with staff, learn more about spongy moth, and view the video presentation and maps, please visit smaerialspray.wi.gov.

To receive up-to-date information on treatment plans during the spray season or comment on proposed treatment plans:

Note: A new common name for Lymantria dispar, spongy moth, replaced the prior name of this insect, gypsy moth, in 2022. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we transition through the name change process. For more information, visit the Entomological Society of America website.

