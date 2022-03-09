Primeview Global and Capital Strategies Streamline Digital Display Procurement for U.S. Government

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Primeview Global, a leading developer of enterprise display technology, and Capital Strategies, LLC today announced a partnership that will allow U.S. Federal Government departments to directly access their products and services via the Small Business Administration’s 8(a) direct award program.

“We're proud of our continued work with the United States government,” said Shay Giuili, CEO and Founder of Primeview Global. “By streamlining the procurement process, we can help them be even more successful.”

Primeview Global’s industry-leading, large-format LCD and LED video walls are a common sight in broadcast studios, corporate boardrooms, and public entertainment venues, and they also feature prominently in government offices for communication, command-and-control, and information centers. Thanks to the new partnership, Federal Contracting Officers can award sole-source purchase contracts for the displays in as little as five business days.

“As an 8(a) and service disabled, veteran-owned business, Capital Strategies prides itself on helping the government cut through red tape and achieve efficient and effective results,” said Jim dePrado, president of Capital Strategies.

The new partnership is a natural evolution for both companies: Capital Strategies is a certified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), and Primeview Global has a long history of supplying display solutions to the U.S. government. Recent projects have included video walls for the Department of Defense, Drug Enforcement Agency, and Environmental Protection Agency.

Contracting Officers and Procurement Officials can see examples of Primeview Global’s display solutions on its website and place their orders through Capital Strategies.

About Primeview Global

Founded in 1997, Primeview Global manufactures and delivers advanced display solutions, with a focus on premium LCD and LED displays for the world’s most demanding enterprise customers. Primeview Global maintains a complete supply chain, from ISO-certified production lines to installation and service, allowing it to ensure the highest quality-control standards in digital signage, video conferencing systems, high-brightness displays, touchscreens, kiosks, and weatherproof monitors. Primeview Global’s displays can be found in newsrooms, boardrooms, retail stores, hotels, casinos, museums, and public spaces around the world. Its marquee clients include ESPN, Fox, NBC, the Weather Channel, Microsoft, Citigroup, NASA, and Disney Theme Parks. Primeview Global is a privately held firm based in New York City. Learn more online at: https://www.primeviewglobal.com/

About Capital Strategies, LLC

Capital Strategies, LLC is a Veteran Owned Small Business specializing in executive management consulting and government contracting. The company’s founders have a combined 80 years’ experience in military, government service, and federal management consulting within the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, and other government and state entities. Capital Strategies is based in Leesville, Virginia. Learn more online at: http://c-strat.com/