Canada's Top Ad Agencies Revealed

Strong international awards showing sees Rethink top Institute of Canadian Agencies' ranking of Canada's most creative agencies.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STRONG INTERNATIONAL AWARDS SHOWING SEES RETHINK TOP ICA’S RANKING OF CANADA’S MOST CREATIVE AGENCIES

- Independent agency performed strongly at Cannes Lions in 2021

- FCB emerges as the most creative in Canada from a holding company

The Institute of Canadian Agencies (ICA) has revealed its 2022 Creative Power List, with independent agency Rethink named as number one in the ranking of Canada's most creatively excellent agencies.

Rethink, which recently announced international expansion plans, including an office in New York City, surged from fourth place in the Creative Power List 2019 to reach the top spot, based on strong performances across the major domestic and international advertising awards in 2021.

The agency was ranked number three Independent Agency of the Year at the Cannes Lions festival, and Independent Agency of the Year and Canadian Network of the Year at the Effie Awards 2021, after its campaigns for Kraft Dinner and Science World won Gold awards.

FCB moved seven places up the rankings to claim second place, its highlights included winning its first-ever Gold Lion at Cannes in Creative Strategy, with a campaign for Canadian Down Syndrome Society. Other major network-owned agencies that performed strongly included Juniper Park\TBWA, which shot up 15 positions to fifth.

BBDO, which was the most creative agency in the 2021 rankings, slipped 20 places to 21. Leo Burnett was ranked sixth and Ogilvy rose by 8 places to reach third spot.

The Creative Power List was created by the ICA's Creative Power Group in 2020 and was based on 2019 awards performance. The body worked closely with RSM Canada, the audit, tax, and consulting firm, to provide the transparent ranking system of Canada’s agencies. A ranking based on 2020 performance wasn’t created due to the ICA’s call to support people rather than enter awards in the wake of COVID-19.

In addition to creating the Creative Power List, the Creative Power Group is building stronger relationships with each of the international awards shows, looking to improve training for judges and provide greater understanding of how each show works. The ICA has already become the Canadian judge nominating partner for the D&AD, as part of its continuing to build a strong relationship between Canada and the international shows.

Scott Knox, the President and CEO of the ICA, said: "Congratulations to all the agencies who are recognised for their creative excellence in the ICA's 2022 Creative Power List. It's vital to not only reward those agencies who have created the ideas that have had a profound impact on brands, their audiences, and even on society in Canada and beyond, but also to provide the creative industries with transparency around the awards that really count."

