Linqto Lands at Grit Daily Media House to Host SXSW Crypto & VC Event on March 11th

The event will feature a full day of panels and live podcast recordings with experts in tech, VC, Web3, Crypto & Blockchain, and more during SXSW.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karim Nurani will be hosting an all-day event on March 11th at the Grit Daily House in partnership with Linqto and the Global Investor Conference. The catered activities will include various topic panels, live podcast episode recordings, and closes with a private dinner at ALC with panelists, podcast guests, and media.

Nurani will be joined throughout the day by SXSW-featured speakers and experts such as Michael Casey, Lisa Wang, Leo Matchett, Mike Musante, Brenda Gentry, and Scott Minett. Panel topics include, “This Is the Year Investors & Businesses Put Big Bets on Climate,” “How NFTs Can Move Beyond Arts and Entertainment,” and “Fund Investors Can Get Pre-IPO Access. But Is It Worth It?”

The Startup Show Podcast with Sebastian Rusk will record live sessions with Karim Nurani joining as co-host. Their conversations will be centered around tech, VC, PE, Web3, Crypto & Blockchain. The episodes will be syndicated on Karim’s Global Investor Podcast which is in partnership with the Global Investor Conference, taking place in May 2022 in Lisbon.

"We are joining the SXSW community to help identify the most outstanding and progressive entrepreneurs building world-changing companies,” said Karim Nurani, Linqto. “It’s an opportunity to learn from and connect with the brightest minds both building and investing in tomorrow’s technology. We need to stay ahead of the curve; be that in transforming the oil and gas industry by leveraging blockchain, spearheading conversations in NFTs, Web 3.0, or transforming monolithic legacy industries. We’re in Austin to talk and learn from those in the know.”

RSVP for the event and watch the panel discussions here. Tickets are free, courtesy of Linqto and capacity is limited.

For Linqto Network VIP & Media Dinner at ALC details, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/linqto-network-vip-media-dinner-march-11-tickets-273780132747 and inquire with karim@linqto.com for tickets. If you think you or another expert are a good fit to join the podcast broadcasting live, submit to this form.

About Linqto

Linqto makes it simple to access global private securities markets. By accessing its efficient technology-enabled investment platform, accredited investors can identify, evaluate, invest in and trade securities in the world's leading private companies. Linqto also provides founders, venture capital investors, and employees liquidity without having to wait for an IPO, acquisition, or other liquidity event. Linqto makes investing in private markets as simple as investing in public markets. Visit linqto.com for more info.

About Grit Daily House

Grit Daily House is one of the ‘media houses’ that runs during SxSW in Austin, Texas. It is anchored by day-time panels and fireside chats with top names in tech. Grit Daily’s 2022 emphasis, in conjunction with “sister” media outlet, BlockTelegraph, is Fintech, Blockchain & NFTs. We will be joined by collaborators from CoinTelegraph, CoinDesk, TechCrunch, and CNBC, among others. Visit gritdailyhouse.com for more info.