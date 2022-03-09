Murphy Administration Releases Guide to Help Municipalities Prepare for More Electric Vehicles

TRENTON – A new guidebook released today will give municipalities a blueprint to become Electric Vehicle Ready, from implementing the statewide Electric Vehicle Supply/Service Equipment (EVSE) ordinance to streamlining the permitting process and installing charging stations for fleet or public use. Charge Up Your Town – Best Management Practices to Ensure Your Town is EV Ready is a comprehensive guide that walks communities through the process to enhance EV accessibility for all. The document is a joint project of the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, the Department of Environmental Protection and the Board of Public Utilities, with additional contributions from Sustainable Jersey, the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission, the North Jersey Transportation Authority and the South Jersey Transportation Planning Organization. “We’ve seen a great amount of interest from New Jersey municipalities in electric vehicles after the implementation of the statewide municipal ordinance this past September,” said Lt. Governor Sheila Y. Oliver, who serves as the Commissioner of the Department of Community Affairs. “With this guide, we are equipping towns with a roadmap to help develop cost-effective EV charging infrastructure. Taking these steps is part of our administration’s larger strategy to help the State meet its climate goals for achieving 100 percent clean energy by 2050.” “New Jersey’s local governments are essential players in the work to electrify our transportation sector — the largest source of climate pollution in the Garden State,” said Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn M. LaTourette. “Our DEP is thrilled to share this new ‘one-stop’ resource with municipalities. It will ease the pathway to an electric vehicle future across our communities as we improve local air quality and health outcomes for our neighbors.” “New Jersey municipalities have an incredible opportunity to lead the way on clean energy and electric vehicles, and we are committed to assisting them every step of the way,” said NJBPU President Joseph L. Fiordaliso. “By working together with our sister agencies and local governments, we can electrify our transportation sector to reduce harmful emissions and improve air quality, especially in our most overburdened communities, as we strive for Governor Murphy’s goal of 100% clean energy by 2050.” As part of its commitment to reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector, New Jersey is implementing a suite of strategies to increase the number of EVs on the road and ensure sufficient public EV charging infrastructure. Municipalities are at the core of this effort. A significant percentage of EV charging stations installed throughout the state will be overseen by municipal officials and the new guide is designed to help facilitate that process. Municipalities can anticipate being asked to review EV charging station applications from homeowners, landlords, developers, and third-party installers in the near and long term. The Best Management Practices guide provides tips on implementing the statewide EVSE ordinance, which was issued in September 2021, to streamline the local approval process for EV charging stations and remove roadblocks faced when installing charging stations. It also provides a comprehensive list of resources to help municipalities demonstrate leadership by installing publicly-accessible EV charging stations and accessing a variety of financial incentives currently available. The guide provides easy-to-understand descriptions of the various types of charging stations, power outputs, costs, and electrical supply needs that will enable towns to pick the best charging station for their particular use case. Guidance on where to install signs, whether to put a time limit on charging, and whether to charge usage fees are just three of the topics covered. Alleviating range anxiety by increasing the density and proximity of charging stations will give residents the confidence to drive electric. The Best Management Practices guide, combined with numerous financial incentives, regulations and policies, is paving the way for EV adoption in New Jersey. To read the guide, visit https://www.drivegreen.nj.gov/pdf/chargeupyourtown.pdf. Follow DEP on Facebook @NJDEPAQES, on Twitter @NewJerseyDEP, and on Instagram @drivecleannj Follow BPU on Facebook @NJBPU, on Twitter @NJBPU, and on Instagram @njboardofpublicutilities. For more information about DCA, visit https://nj.gov/dca/ or follow the Department on social media: