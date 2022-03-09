Submit Release
Traffic Fatality: Interstate 695 (Eastbound at Exit 1C)

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a traffic crash that occurred on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, on Interstate 695 eastbound at exit 1C.

 

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 6:44 pm, a 2011 BMW was travelling eastbound on Interstate 695 at an apparent high rate of speed. The operator of the BMW lost control of the vehicle and collided with a parked District of Columbia Department of Public Works (DPW) dump truck at exit 1C. The BMW redirected across multiple lanes of traffic, striking a 2004 Toyota MR2. The vehicle then struck a jersey barrier and caught on fire. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after all life-saving efforts failed, the two occupants of the BMW were pronounced dead.

 

The decedents’ identities are being withheld pending next of kin notification.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

