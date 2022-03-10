Independent garden retailers poised for digital business maturity overcome retail digital divide
OrderEase highlights independent retailer omni-channel opportunities during inaugural virtual Global Garden Retail Conference
The digital divide between big eCommerce retailers and independent retailers is widening...but there now are cost-effective technologies available for independent retailers to succeed at omni-channel.”BARRIE, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OrderEase, a cloud-based wholesale order management technology and virtual trade show platform, reports the inaugural Global Garden Retail Conference (GGRC), hosted on the OrderEase trade show platform, was a huge success. The first virtual global retail horticulture conference and trade show brought together close to 1,400 industry professionals, thought leaders and suppliers from over 30 countries. The conference brought forward new industry opportunities to share, while new and innovative products were exhibited in the virtual trade show.
— Warren Patterson, CEO of OrderEase
Impact from the pandemic created a series of hot topics, including how independent garden retailers can operate as mature digital partners to better compete with big eCommerce retailers. Warren Patterson, CEO of OrderEase and a GGRC keynote speaker, understands independent retailers challenges. Having left PricewaterhouseCoopers supply chain e-commerce division in 2001 to open his own garden center, Patterson quickly experienced the pain of B2B wholesale purchasing. “I grew frustrated with ordering, workflows and getting inventory from suppliers,” begins Patterson. “I’ve witnessed the evolution of online, and its impact in-store and with the customer experience. OrderEase was created to help small and medium sized players across the entire supply/demand spectrum connect into a digital commerce network.”
“The digital divide between big eCommerce retailers and independent retailers continues to widen. Tier one retailers are investing billions of dollars in technology infrastructure to improve inventory management, order management and fulfillment, becoming high performance omni-channel retailers,” shares Patterson. Independent retailers are now playing catch up and need to become flexible to at least maintain the status quo.
The pandemic accelerated this digital change. While most garden centers operated and served customers only in-store, the sudden switch to online shopping left many unprepared. Customer demands evolved as the realization of what it meant to be able to buy in-store and online, and the various ways to get orders fulfilled. “Purchase in-store was because of great staff, products and experience. Online purchase was great for service and functionality. Now, in-store experiences are expected online. Delivery is expected quickly, with flexible options: pick in store, pick up from store, ship from store, or ship by supplier,” states a US garden center. Retailers who invested in technologies were well-positioned for a proactive response to capture those digital sales opportunities - becoming omni-channel leaders.
Omni-channel only works once the data flow is optimized. “For simplicity, the data up flow is information that needs to be shared with the customer: product information, inventory, pricing and order status. This flows up from suppliers to distributors and to retailers. Order delivery data flows down the chain. If your order starts at the eCommerce store, it needs to flow down to the distributor, and distributor orders need to flow down to the supplier,” says Patterson. “This data flow needs to be digital in order to become seamless, timely and efficient. That is what tier one retailers have and independent retailers need - and now can have.”
Patterson believes brands, distributors and growers can easily support an independent retailer focusing on omni-channel by engaging in some simple business digital transformations. “Digitization brings quick results, high ROI, and value to your retailer relationship,” outlines Patterson. “First, brands, distributors and growers need a core digital warehouse or “vendor hub” for product information that can be shared with customers. Secondly, brands and distributors need to create a digital workflow with customers. Thirdly, brands need to build consumer fulfillment so that retailers can offer “ship-direct by the supplier” to the end consumer.” Many vendors working with tier one retailers already doing this - and can also do it for tier two/three retailers. “Independent retailers need to have this conversation with their vendors to have them help support their omni-channel vision,” concludes Patterson.
For retailers to succeed at omni-channel, three technologies are key: a modern POS, a flexible eCommerce platform and the vendor hub. The modern POS has better system-to-system connectivity, better captures consumer data, shares inventory and pricing found in-store with online customers, and data analysis to see channel performance. The eCommerce platform connects and shares data with the POS, flexibility to show in-store inventory online, and provides various delivery options. The vendor hub pushes product info into the order workflow between the retailers systems and vendor systems.
Business practices also need to evolve from an in-store environment to an omni-channel environment. Patterson outlines, “First connect front and back-end systems so information is digital and shared across the organization in real-time. Then inventory management can ensure accuracy, optimize stock levels for market segments, and share inventory with the online consumer. Lastly you need omni-channel marketing: consumable through any marketing vehicle; customizable as consumers in specific channels evolve; and a consistent messaging to breed brand trust”.
Timing is perfect with business environments constantly in flux and shouldn’t be feared, but rather embraced for independent retailers to be better positioned for the omni-channel approach.
Patterson explains all of these concepts in detail within the video "How to Compete Against the Big Box Stores | Overcoming the Digital Divide" that you can watch here.
About OrderEase
OrderEase believes wholesale ordering can be easier—and so do more than 12,000 customers who use their solution. The OrderEase cloud solution synchronizes retailers with wholesalers utilizing a centralized hub that connects supply chain systems with online product catalogs for fast, accurate wholesale ordering. Uniquely positioned to capitalize on streamlined wholesale ordering, OrderEase’s proven technology, growing customer base, and strategic business model makes it an ideal solution for industries with complex pricing models and customer tiers. OrderEase serves multiple industries, including lawn and garden, lumber and building materials, pet supplies, craft beer, grocery, convenience, and home décor.
