Enlightened Dog Training A soulful way of communicating to your pet by master dog trainer - Jesse Sternberg
Cultivate Empathy, Awareness, and Confidence to Become the Peaceful Alpha Your Dog CravesTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a secret language that dogs use, and you can learn it to understand and communicate with your pet, help resolve common behavioral issues, and transform your dog into a calm, intuitively obedient companion you can share your life with.
Sharing his complete approach to raising and relating to your pet in an enlightened way, meditation teacher and master dog trainer Jesse Sternberg reveals the principles of the secret language of the animal kingdom and offers commonsense yet unique solutions to everyday canine behavioral problems. Using case studies that resonate with every pet owner and dog lover, he shows how dogs want to behave for their masters and how they communicate nonverbally using postures, angles, and subtle gestures of body language. He explains how most of our pets’ issues arise from intense feelings caused by the environment, ourselves, or prior conditioning and how these emotions are acted out by the dog, hence its jumping, lunging, biting, or chewing.
Combining mindfulness teachings with animal psychology, the author shares training exercises and powerful meditative practices to do with your pet as well as on your own to help build a calm and peaceful mindset for both your dog and yourself, so eventually you will find yourselves aligned in every situation and gracefully master even the unexpected ones. He explores unique training techniques for soothing anxiety, healing neuroses, overcoming aggression issues, and transforming tension into harmony. He teaches you how to communicate nonverbally with your dog using the signals dogs use with each other and details how to address problems with resource guarding, territory, leash training, and a host of other issues as well as the unique situations that can arise with children, puppies, and aging pets.
Helping you cultivate empathy, awareness, and confidence to become the “peaceful alpha” your dog craves, this guide shows how to strengthen your human-animal bond, communicate with actions, read body language, and command with respect and love.
Amazon.com: Enlightened Dog Training: Become the Peaceful Alpha Your Dog Needs and Respects: Sternberg, Jesse: 9781644113707: Amazon.com: Books
Amazon.ca: Enlightened Dog Training: Become the Peaceful Alpha Your Dog Needs and Respects: Sternberg, Jesse: 9781644113707: Books - Amazon.ca
Praise for Enlightened Dog Training:
“Jesse Sternberg’s Enlightened Dog Training is a revelation not only in how we humans communicate with our pets but also how we interact with the entire animal kingdom surrounding us. Revealing the secret language used by animals across the planet, Sternberg provides dog caretakers with unprecedented wisdom, training, and know-how to become confident peaceful alphas of their pack and masters of communication with the natural world.” ― Jonathan Talat Phillips, author of The Electric Jesus and cofounder of the Evolver Social Movement
“In Enlightened Dog Training, Jesse Sternberg teaches us that through increasing our awareness and expanding our consciousness, we can become the peaceful partners our dogs have been seeking. His easy-to-follow lessons and supportive meditations further lock in his teachings. Highly recommended!” ― Lynn McKenzie, animal intuitive and author of Bark, Neigh, Meow
"As a professional dog trainer, I love discovering new ways of framing concepts and techniques. This book certainly delivers and I will be adding the knowledge that I learned from Jesse to my own training!" ― Preston Henshaw, NDTF (National Dog Training Federation)
About Jesse Sternberg:
Jesse Sternberg is a mindfulness teacher, meditation instructor, and master dog trainer. The founder of the Peaceful Alpha Project, he has been working with animals for more than 30 years. He lives in Toronto, Canada.
To request additional review copies or an interview with Jesse Sternberg, please contact Mickey Mikkelson at Creative Edge Publicity: mickey.creativeedge@gmail.com | 403.464.6925.
We look forward to the coverage!
Mickey Mikkelson
Mickey Mikkelson, Creative Edge Publicity
+ 14034646925
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Peaceful Power: Stuck In your Head??