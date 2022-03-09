Submit Release
News Search

There were 992 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,538 in the last 365 days.

Enlightened Dog Training A soulful way of communicating to your pet by master dog trainer - Jesse Sternberg

Enlightened Dog Training: Become the Peaceful Alpha Your Dog Needs and Respects

Enlightened Dog Training: Become the Peaceful Alpha Your Dog Needs and Respects

Jesse Sternberg, Master Dog Trainer and Author

Jesse Sternberg, Master Dog Trainer and Author

Jesse Sternberg in training bliss!

Jesse Sternberg in training bliss!

Cultivate Empathy, Awareness, and Confidence to Become the Peaceful Alpha Your Dog Craves

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a secret language that dogs use, and you can learn it to understand and communicate with your pet, help resolve common behavioral issues, and transform your dog into a calm, intuitively obedient companion you can share your life with.

Sharing his complete approach to raising and relating to your pet in an enlightened way, meditation teacher and master dog trainer Jesse Sternberg reveals the principles of the secret language of the animal kingdom and offers commonsense yet unique solutions to everyday canine behavioral problems. Using case studies that resonate with every pet owner and dog lover, he shows how dogs want to behave for their masters and how they communicate nonverbally using postures, angles, and subtle gestures of body language. He explains how most of our pets’ issues arise from intense feelings caused by the environment, ourselves, or prior conditioning and how these emotions are acted out by the dog, hence its jumping, lunging, biting, or chewing.

Combining mindfulness teachings with animal psychology, the author shares training exercises and powerful meditative practices to do with your pet as well as on your own to help build a calm and peaceful mindset for both your dog and yourself, so eventually you will find yourselves aligned in every situation and gracefully master even the unexpected ones. He explores unique training techniques for soothing anxiety, healing neuroses, overcoming aggression issues, and transforming tension into harmony. He teaches you how to communicate nonverbally with your dog using the signals dogs use with each other and details how to address problems with resource guarding, territory, leash training, and a host of other issues as well as the unique situations that can arise with children, puppies, and aging pets.

Helping you cultivate empathy, awareness, and confidence to become the “peaceful alpha” your dog craves, this guide shows how to strengthen your human-animal bond, communicate with actions, read body language, and command with respect and love.


Amazon.com: Enlightened Dog Training: Become the Peaceful Alpha Your Dog Needs and Respects: Sternberg, Jesse: 9781644113707: Amazon.com: Books
Amazon.ca: Enlightened Dog Training: Become the Peaceful Alpha Your Dog Needs and Respects: Sternberg, Jesse: 9781644113707: Books - Amazon.ca

Praise for Enlightened Dog Training:

“Jesse Sternberg’s Enlightened Dog Training is a revelation not only in how we humans communicate with our pets but also how we interact with the entire animal kingdom surrounding us. Revealing the secret language used by animals across the planet, Sternberg provides dog caretakers with unprecedented wisdom, training, and know-how to become confident peaceful alphas of their pack and masters of communication with the natural world.” ― Jonathan Talat Phillips, author of The Electric Jesus and cofounder of the Evolver Social Movement

“In Enlightened Dog Training, Jesse Sternberg teaches us that through increasing our awareness and expanding our consciousness, we can become the peaceful partners our dogs have been seeking. His easy-to-follow lessons and supportive meditations further lock in his teachings. Highly recommended!” ― Lynn McKenzie, animal intuitive and author of Bark, Neigh, Meow

"As a professional dog trainer, I love discovering new ways of framing concepts and techniques. This book certainly delivers and I will be adding the knowledge that I learned from Jesse to my own training!" ― Preston Henshaw, NDTF (National Dog Training Federation)

About Jesse Sternberg:
Jesse Sternberg is a mindfulness teacher, meditation instructor, and master dog trainer. The founder of the Peaceful Alpha Project, he has been working with animals for more than 30 years. He lives in Toronto, Canada.


To request additional review copies or an interview with Jesse Sternberg, please contact Mickey Mikkelson at Creative Edge Publicity: mickey.creativeedge@gmail.com | 403.464.6925.

We look forward to the coverage!

Mickey Mikkelson
Mickey Mikkelson, Creative Edge Publicity
+ 14034646925
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Peaceful Power: Stuck In your Head??

You just read:

Enlightened Dog Training A soulful way of communicating to your pet by master dog trainer - Jesse Sternberg

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Retail, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.