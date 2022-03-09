Property tax benefit available for qualifying veterans with disabilities

Tax Commission News Release

BOISE, Idaho — March 9, 2022 — Some Idaho veterans with disabilities are eligible to have their property tax bill reduced by as much as $1,500 on their Idaho residence and up to one acre of land.

Veterans might qualify for a property tax benefit in 2022 if both of these apply:

They’re recognized as a 100% service-connected disabled veteran or receive 100% compensation from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) due to individual unemployability.

They own and live in a home in Idaho that’s their primary residence as of April 14, 2022.

The property must have a current homeowner's exemption.



The home can be a mobile home.

There are no income limits, but veterans must apply for the benefit each year. The benefit doesn’t renew automatically.

Veterans can get an application for the benefit on the Idaho State Tax Commission’s website at tax.idaho.gov or from their county assessor. Applicants need to include a current letter from the VA confirming their 100% service-connected disability rating or their 100% compensation due to individual unemployability as of January 1, 2022. The county assessor must receive the application by April 18, 2022.

Veterans with a disability might also qualify for more property tax relief based on their income. Read the Property Tax Reduction brochure on the Tax Commission’s website to learn more.

For more information about the benefit:

