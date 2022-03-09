Author’s Book on the “Portal of Pleasure” Enters the Tucson Festival of Books
It is time to recognize that women are superior in many aspects, especially in the sexual realm.”TUCSON, ARIZONA, USA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yaretzi Carbajal’s 69 Ways to Love Myself: is a self-help book that provides a guide for women and those who love them 69 ways to love themselves, which in turn, bring inner happiness and fulfillment. Yaretzi will be part of Bookmarc Alliance’s featured authors for the Tucson Festival of Books slated for March 12-13 at the University of Arizona.
— Yaretzi Carbajal
Yaretzi writes, “69 Ways to Love Myself is a tribute to all that can be achieved when you feel free to express your spiritual, sexual, and sensual self.” The book seeks to open up a journey of self-discovery of the superior female within, and together with the lover(s), enhance one’s enlightenment. Yaretzi argues that when people are genuinely happy with themselves, they are less judgmental of others and practice empathy in others.
Yaretzi Carbajal has lived in Texas since she moved with her family from Mexico at the age of thirteen. She earned her B.A. in Psychology in 1999. She is currently a small business owner and lives with her daughter and their cat, Daby. She enjoys gardening, and always has some home improvement projects in the works.
Interested readers may purchase their copy at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers.
About Bookmarc Alliance Advertising
Bookmarc Alliance is an independently run marketing and publicity company that aims to create spaces for new authors to promote their works. The business entity provides world-class services that better equip authors with brighter chances of landing a customer base on a global scale via marketing and publicity. The company is a powerhouse of highly skilled individuals committed to providing authors with the essentials of book promotions.
Please visit https://bookmarcalliance.com/ for more information.
