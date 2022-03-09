Submit Release
Author’s Book on the “Portal of Pleasure” Enters the Tucson Festival of Books

It is time to recognize that women are superior in many aspects, especially in the sexual realm.”
— Yaretzi Carbajal
TUCSON, ARIZONA, USA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yaretzi Carbajal’s 69 Ways to Love Myself: is a self-help book that provides a guide for women and those who love them 69 ways to love themselves, which in turn, bring inner happiness and fulfillment. Yaretzi will be part of Bookmarc Alliance’s featured authors for the Tucson Festival of Books slated for March 12-13 at the University of Arizona.

Yaretzi writes, “69 Ways to Love Myself is a tribute to all that can be achieved when you feel free to express your spiritual, sexual, and sensual self.” The book seeks to open up a journey of self-discovery of the superior female within, and together with the lover(s), enhance one’s enlightenment. Yaretzi argues that when people are genuinely happy with themselves, they are less judgmental of others and practice empathy in others.

Yaretzi Carbajal has lived in Texas since she moved with her family from Mexico at the age of thirteen. She earned her B.A. in Psychology in 1999. She is currently a small business owner and lives with her daughter and their cat, Daby. She enjoys gardening, and always has some home improvement projects in the works.

Interested readers may purchase their copy at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers.

