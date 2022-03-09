WeAdvertiseYourBusiness.com Interviewed Nicki About Maison Magazine & Their Journey To 7-Figures In Revenue

maison magazine

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- This is a truncated version of the full interview. Watch the full interview with Nicki Nicki is making a digital magazine for real estate agents and a digital magazine for property managers Steven:Hello again. I'm Steven and I'm here today with Nicki Callahan, the founder of Maison Magazine. Nicki, it's great to have you on. How are you?Nicki Callahan:I'm great. Thanks for having me.Steven:All right. So, hey Nicki, it's lovely to have you on. Could you just briefly high level tell us a little bit about Maison and a little bit about your work there?Nicki Callahan:Sure. So Maison Magazine is a community-specific, custom branded digital magazine that we do for real estate agents and property managers. We do it on their behalf and send it to their database, to their sphere of influence as it's called within the industry. And it accomplishes a couple of different points for the agent. It accomplishes what's called a touchpoint and that is keeping in front of their clients. Because a large majority of real estate business comes from referrals so it's great to keep top of mind on your past customers. And then also, because it is community-specific, it does brand them in their niche as an expert. An expert in their geographical area. They know what's going on in the area, they know about neighborhoods. So that's basically what it does.Steven:Okay. And obviously you're publishing this magazine now, but I understand that your background is more in real estate. Do I have that right?Nicki Callahan:Correct, correct. Yep, my grandfather was in real estate. He was a developer and I grew up in Utah. And so I was third generation in the real estate. He would buy land and develop it. And we were lucky enough, we would always live in new houses within that development. I moved away right after high school. I moved to Los Angeles and then I lived in New York City for a while. Then I moved back to L.A. and while living there, I was in a car accident so I moved back home to Utah. And during that time, when I was doing physical therapy, I got my real estate license. So then I started practicing real estate. And at the time I was selling my mom's friends' homes who were downsizing. And then I was selling homes to my friends who were just purchasing their first home.Nicki Callahan:And then I moved to Washington state and I realized how difficult it is to start over with no connections at all. So I started looking for marketing materials for myself. And I didn't want to do pens or calendars or magnets. I wanted something that was more contemporary and modern and of the now and I couldn't find anything. I couldn't find anything that I would've been proud to put my name on. So I developed this product for myself, this magazine, and started sending it out. And then other agents in the area started noticing it and started coming to me and saying, "Hey, can you do one for me?" And that is sort of how this was born.Steven:That's interesting. So it was born out of an idea that you had for your own marketing purposes. The original intent was not for it to be something for other people to use.Nicki Callahan:Correct. Yep, yep. And it worked out great because I did two things with it. I was able to build a database where I didn't know anyone in the beginning. I was able to build a database within Washington state. And then I was also able to use this marketing magazine as a creative outlet for myself, because I had previously been involved in more creative endeavors. Not that real estate can't be creative, but writing and photography and things like that. And so it helped me, those two different points.Steven:Okay, yeah. Very, very cool. And you said that people were coming to you and asking for this. So yeah, I mean, I guess what were you hearing from them? What were their needs and how were you able to fulfill them?Nicki Callahan:Sure. So they were seeking for the same sort of thing that I was seeking. Something creative, something digital, more cost-effective than other forms of marketing and less wasteful, obviously, because it's green. And also it casts a wide net. And certainly when I started it five and a half, six years ago, it was definitely... And it still is, it was definitely a unique and one of a kind product. And now it still is. We have one main competitor and they do a magazine that's branded to the agent. But it's basically the agent's photo on the inside cover and a tear out recipe card.Nicki Callahan:I think they do a little bit of digital, but it's certainly not their main source for that product. But they don't have any community-specific articles in it. I did it for a while. And I remember at the time I was servicing the Seattle area and my paper publication that I received, and that went out to my database, had articles about the Canadian Rockies and southwest cooking. And I thought, well, this is great, but it's like a magazine that you read on an airplane. A generic magazine that was put together to be applicable to anybody that picked it up.

