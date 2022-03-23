Film made to Educate, Transform "Orange Mound" America's 1st Black Community A victim of Memphis Black on Black Racism
Jamita Swearengen Memphis City Council Chairwoman demonstrates the Black on Black Racism via her Silence regarding Elmore's formal request that Council investigate the Commission discrimination. She ignored the request for a Resolution Honoring Orange Mound Heroes.
Black Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris is exemplary of Black on Black Racism via his silence regarding the Film Commission practice of White Supremacy, Racism via extricating Elmore Black History as Memphis 1st Independent feature filmmaker & not supporting Black Films
Memphis Filmmaker "Amp" Elmore fights Memphis White Supremacy, Racism & Black on Black Racism via new film Orange Mound A Black Lecture Critical Race Theory
Unknown and untold to the world is the story of "Orange Mound" A Black Community in Memphis, Tennessee. Orange Mound is the 1st planned Black Community in America whose roots can be traced to Black Churches Mt Pisgah & Mt Moriah founded in 1879. Her history and accomplishments goes unknown and untold. Elmore explains that White Supremacy, Racism and Black on Black Racism is a tool used to purposefully degrade and demoralize America's 1st Planned Black Community. While Orange Mound was named "A Preserve America Community" by 1st Lady Michelle Obama in 2016 Orange Mound suffers its most difficult obstacle; "Black on Black Racism."
The father of Black History Month Dr. Carter G. Woodson addressed the subject of "Black on Black Racism in his 1933 work called "The Miseducation of the Negro." While Dr. Woodson did not call it "Black on Black Racism," "The Miseducation of the Negro" and Black on Black Racism is synonymous.
In his 1933 book the Mis-Education of the Negro Dr. Carter G. Woodson writes: “Those who have no record of what their forebears have accomplished lose the inspiration which comes from the teaching of biography and history”
Elmore notes that Memphis had an outright planned systemic institutional racist strategy of White Supremacy, Racism that is used to demoralize African/Americans in Memphis, particularly "Orange Mound." Orange Mound does not just represent Memphis history, Orange Mound represents America's history. In 1972 Orange Mound was noted as the 2nd largest Black community in America behind Harlem. It is unimaginable there does not exist a middle school in Orange Mound.
For decades "Orange Mound" had a Middle school whereas in 1972 when new Melrose open on Deaderick Street the White powers planned a "deconstruction" of the Black Community via closing Melrose middle school and busing Black youth out of their community. The middle school is imperative to the healthy development of a community. Elmore notes; a community is not just something we give words to, but a concept that is fundamental to how we teach, learn, and live together starts in the Middle School.
Anthony "Amp" Elmore is a Memphis born five time World Karate/kickboxing Champion and a community activist who has lived in Orange Mound for 50 years. Elmore's has worked extensively for decades in "Cultural Diplomacy and Community Development." In 2006 Elmore created in Orange Mound America's 1st "All African Home" whereas Elmore converted his Orange Mound Home into an Education and Cultural Center. Elmore created the 1st authentic "Tourist Attraction in Orange Mound." Elmore invited Memphis Tourism Founder Kevin Kane to see 1st hand how an "African Tourist " attraction was viable and significant to Memphis. Elmore notes that while we created a viable tourist attraction the issue Elmore realized with Kelvin Kane and Memphis tourism was that "Orange Mound" is Black and there exist a culture to demoralize this Black Community and not allow "Orange Mound" to be a beacon of America's Black Pride.
Via the film Elmore reveals "Orange Mound's History" that the White establishment and Black on Black Racism discount. Elmore notes that Orange Mound is not only America's 1st planned Black Community the Orange Mound name and archaeological roots reveal the untold story of "Black Native Americans" whereas Elmore introduce emphatic evidence that we Blacks were in America hundreds of years before Whites came to America and started the "Atlantic Slave Trade." Elmore film explains that we Blacks are not all African.
Elmore notes that "Orange Mound" is perhaps the most American Community in America in that no other community in America can claim a relationship to American music culture more than "Orange Mound." Blues Hall of Famer Bukka White lived in Orange Mound. His cousin the King of the Blues B.B. King lived in Orange Mound. Blues Great Bobby "Blue" Bland once lived in "Orange Mound." The song Rock 88 claimed by many as the 1st Rock and Roll record was 1st performed in Orange Mound in 1951.
Elmore explains that there is no community in America that can claim both the King of the Blues B.B. King and the King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley. Unknown and untold is the Elvis Presley Orange Mound connection. Elvis Presley hung out in "Orange Mound" and he performed at the W.C. Handy Theatre at the youth talent show among Blacks during Segregation. Orange Mound is connected to over 60 gold records, one movie Oscar, 5 Super bowl rings. Orange Mound has produced more NFL players than any community in America. Orange Mound produced America 1'st female Nuclear Physicist and America's top spinal Orthopedic Surgeon, three Gold medals and much more.
Anthony "Amp" Elmore produced Memphis 1st Independent Feature Film "The Contemporary Gladiator" in Orange Mound starting in 1987. White Memphis Film Commissioner Linn Sitler not only used her office to erase Orange Mound's history as the birth place of Memphis Independent filmmaking. Elmore's Orange Mound Home is a movie Film set and the birthplace of "Orange Mound Black Memphis Hollywood" a Memphis culture designed to develop Black Films and Black Filmmakers.
The Memphis Shelby County Film Commission, the Memphis City Council or Shelby County Government all refuse to acknowledge Black Filmmaker Anthony "Amp" Elmore or use resources to make Orange Mound a national tourist attraction. Elmore notes that Dr. Martin Luther King spoke about Black on Black Racism when he said "Silence is Betrayal." We wrote a "Formal Communication" Memphis City Council Chairwoman Jamita Swearengen who represents District Four in Orange Mound. and the Memphis City Council regarding our concerns. They refuse to even acknowledge our communications. This practice is "Black on Black Racism."
Anthony Elmore
Orange Mound Black Memphis Hollywood
+1 901-503-3328
email us here
Orange Mound A Black Lecture Critical Race Theory