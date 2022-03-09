Jamaican Novelist Joins The Tucson Festival of Books
Don’t give up and never let anyone tell you you’re not good enough and you can’t make it, because once you believe, you will achieve.”TUCSON, ARIZONA, USA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tameika Francis’ Destiny Resolved is an inspiring novel that revolves around Sabella and her struggles to follow her dreams of becoming a writer. Francis’ work is part of Bookmarc Alliance’s catalog of books to be showcased at the upcoming Tucson Festival of Books slated for March 12-13 at the beautiful campus of the University of Arizona.
Tameika writes, “In life there will be a million reasons to give up on your dreams, but whenever you wake up each day and all you can think about is your dream that’s hidden deep inside of you, that’s enough to keep the faith and believe in yourself.” These words are the very embodiment of Tameika’s main character, Sabella. Against all odds, she fought for the dream God planted in her heart.
Tameika Francis is a brilliant and self-taught individual who is passionate about life. She was born and raised in the Caribbean island of Jamaica. She has spent most of her life there in the cool countryside, in the parish of St. Catherine through the deep rural parts of Guy's Hill. Just like her main character, Tameika knew she wanted to become a writer ever since she was a child, and since then, she used every circumstance in her life to building a chapter at a time.
