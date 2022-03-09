Submit Release
News Search

There were 990 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,538 in the last 365 days.

Jamaican Novelist Joins The Tucson Festival of Books

Don’t give up and never let anyone tell you you’re not good enough and you can’t make it, because once you believe, you will achieve.”
— Tameika Francis
TUCSON, ARIZONA, USA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tameika Francis’ Destiny Resolved is an inspiring novel that revolves around Sabella and her struggles to follow her dreams of becoming a writer. Francis’ work is part of Bookmarc Alliance’s catalog of books to be showcased at the upcoming Tucson Festival of Books slated for March 12-13 at the beautiful campus of the University of Arizona.

Tameika writes, “In life there will be a million reasons to give up on your dreams, but whenever you wake up each day and all you can think about is your dream that’s hidden deep inside of you, that’s enough to keep the faith and believe in yourself.” These words are the very embodiment of Tameika’s main character, Sabella. Against all odds, she fought for the dream God planted in her heart.

Tameika Francis is a brilliant and self-taught individual who is passionate about life. She was born and raised in the Caribbean island of Jamaica. She has spent most of her life there in the cool countryside, in the parish of St. Catherine through the deep rural parts of Guy's Hill. Just like her main character, Tameika knew she wanted to become a writer ever since she was a child, and since then, she used every circumstance in her life to building a chapter at a time.

Readers may purchase this book at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online bookstores.

About Bookmarc Alliance Advertising

Bookmarc Alliance is an independently run marketing and publicity company that aims to create spaces for new authors to promote their works. The business entity provides world-class services that better equip authors with brighter chances of landing a customer base on a global scale via marketing and publicity. The company is a powerhouse of highly skilled individuals committed to providing authors with the essentials of book promotions.

Please visit https://bookmarcalliance.com/ for more information.

Bookmarc Alliance
Bookmarc Alliance
+1 (510)-736-0001
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Jamaican Novelist Joins The Tucson Festival of Books

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.