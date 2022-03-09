Rose Immigration Law Firm Moves to New Office Space in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After nearly 30 years, Rose Immigration Law Firm – one of the region’s leading immigration law firms – has moved from tits familiar West End Avenue address to new offices in Brentwood.

Headed by managing partner Douglas Russo, with the support of founding partner Linda Rose, Rose Immigration Law Firm started off 2022 with a move to 105 Westpark Drive, Suite 330, in Brentwood’s Harpeth on the Green office park. The firm had previously called Loews Vanderbilt Plaza home since 1994.

“We leave behind great memories at the Loews Vanderbilt Plaza, including Christmas caroling in the hotel lobby and a 20-year anniversary celebration with Congressman Jim Cooper and Mayor Karl Dean as keynote speakers,” Rose said.

“Our fondest memories, however, are those shared with our clients,” according to Russo. “This includes meeting with businesses to navigate the challenges of employer sponsorship and celebrating client milestones with celebratory hugs, handshakes and even tears of joy after obtaining nonimmigrant status, permanent residence and citizenship.”

Russo said the firm’s continued growth necessitated the move to new offices, “which will provide our team with a beautiful new space to continue to serve our individual and corporate clients and the immigrant community.”

Due to the protracted Covid-19 pandemic, the firm’s attorneys are continuing to meet with current and potential clients remotely until it is safe to meet face-to-face. “When that time comes,” Russo added, “we hope they will come visit us in our new offices.”

In addition to Russo and Rose, the firm’s staff includes associate attorneys Elizabeth Patton, Neely Baugh-Dash, Josh Evans and Lyndsey Letourneau.

