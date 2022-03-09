Submit Release
Novel Set in South Asia and East Africa Joins The Tucson Festival of Books

My story shows that adventure, romance, and even danger is out there, waiting to find the one who least expects those matters to find him.”
— Stephen E Eisenbraun
Stephen E Eisenbraun's Danger and Romance in Foreign Lands is a gripping novel that recounts Scott Higgins' exhilarating adventures in numerous countries in South Asia and East Africa. Eisenbraun's cross-cultural odyssey will be part of Bookmarc Alliances book exhibition for the Tucson Festival of Books slated for March 12-13 at the beautiful campus of the University of Arizona.

From being shot while covering a story in Bangladesh to almost being burned alive by a furious mob in Pakistan, these are just some of the adventures of the American correspondent, Scott Higgins, as he travels the world with the hope to report political conflicts and corruption — making good use of his privilege and freedom as an American citizen. He meets his love interest in India, Rakhi, a smart, savvy, and sultry woman who is also a banking professional. As newlyweds, they move to Nairobi, where their lives and welfare are seriously threatened in the exotic country of Kenya.

Later, after an extravagant honeymoon in Paris, their last assignment is in London, where Rakhi's career blossoms, but not without its severe troubles.

Stephen E. Eisenbraun is a retired Foreign Service Officer whose assignments overseas included Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sierra Leone, and Kenya. His Washington assignments included, among other offices, the India desk, the Tunisia desk, and the combined Kenya and Uganda desks. Eisenbraun was a political officer during tumultuous times in South Asia when India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh experienced political turmoil, including an Air Force mutiny in Bangladesh and the
burning of the U.S. Embassy in Pakistan.

Interested readers may purchase their copies at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers.

