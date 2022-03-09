Prelude to a Curtain Call: Novelist Joins Tucson Festival of Books
Jimmy's journey will inspire readers to embark on a new path forward to live a richer life by being more fully present in this big, beautiful, crazy world we call planet Earth.””TUCSON, ARIZONA, USA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ken Kiesel’s Cocoons in the Midst: An Unfolding Journey, a Choice is an inspiring novel structured like a stage play that revolves around Jimmy as he experiences the totality of the human condition. Ken Kiesel will be part of Bookmarc Alliance’s entourage of featured authors for the Tucson Festival of Books slated for March 12-13 at the University of
Arizona.
From a wondrous exciting childhood, through tumultuous adulthood and beyond, Jimmy and his lifelong butterfly companion, Hanrietta, provide an enlightening character study on what it means to be human. Throughout sixty years, Jimmy experiences an incredible range of highs and lows, from fulfilling relationships to unspeakable trauma, the power of presence and the paralysis of being stuck in the past. With Jimmy’s narrative of healing and hope, Kiesel’s novel is a heartening program note on life itself as a stage performance.
Ken lives in San Diego, California with his wife Andrea and their therapy dog, Ranger. Ken is a Holistic Health Practitioner and Andrea is a Homeopath extraordinaire. They founded The Wellness Advantage more than twenty years ago as an alternative healthcare practice with international influence.
Interested readers may purchase their copies at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers.
