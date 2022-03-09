Submit Release
Blue Tractor Group Announces Strategic Relationship with FLX Networks

The ETF industry is evolving at a rapid pace and the semi-transparent wrapper is one of the most exciting innovations for active portfolio managers”
— Jillian DelSignore, Managing Director, FLX Networks
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Tractor Group – a leader in the burgeoning semi-transparent actively managed ETF space – today announced that it has entered into a strategic relationship with FLX Networks, the innovative network revolutionizing the engagement experience between asset and wealth managers.

Founded in December 2019, FLX has seen exponential growth and welcomed respect from industry peers. Representing nearly 50 asset management firms with over $235 billion in combined AUM, FLX has evolved into a full-service front-office tech platform that provides modern sales, marketing, and service solutions for asset managers, delivering productivity, visibility, and savings, while simultaneously enhancing productivity for wealth managers and financial advisors.

Under the relationship, FLX asset manager clients can launch proprietary actively managed portfolio strategies in an exchange traded fund (ETF) using Blue Tractor’s SEC-approved Shielded Alpha® ETF wrapper. With the Blue Tractor wrapper, asset managers benefit from the superior cost, tax efficiency, and intraday liquidity of an ETF, but also with the full assurance that their alpha-focused strategy and active portfolio trading remains confidential and protected.

In turn, Blue Tractor clients launching actively managed semi-transparent ETFs can access the FLX ETF platform to execute their marketing and distribution plan to RIA allocators.

“We hear it over and over from asset managers considering launching a semi-transparent ETF; what is the most cost-effective and efficient distribution approach to get their strategy in front of RIAs and ultimately, investors,” said Terry Norman, Founder of Blue Tractor. “We are very pleased to offer them access to the FLX ETF distribution platform and by doing so, add further value to active managers working with Blue Tractor.”

“The ETF industry is evolving at a rapid pace and the semi-transparent wrapper is one of the most exciting innovations for active portfolio managers,” said Jillian DelSignore, Managing Director and Head of Advisor Sales at FLX. “FLX is pleased to support clients considering this approach with Blue Tractor by enabling their distribution plans.”

About Blue Tractor Group

Based in New York City, Blue Tractor's SEC-approved semi-transparent Shielded Alpha® structure facilitates active fund management within an ETF wrapper, but while always fully protecting the portfolio manager's proprietary alpha strategy and trading execution. Currently the Blue Tractor wrapper is powering ETFs on both the Nasdaq and the NYSE. Learn more at bluetractorgroup.com.

About FLX Networks

FLX Networks revolutionizes engagement for asset and wealth management firms and financial advisors. FLX community members access thought leadership, investment ideas, business resources, and industry connectivity in one centralized destination, delivering productivity, savings, and growth. Learn more at flxnetworks.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Chris Sullivan
MacMillan Communications
+1 212-473-4442
chris@macmillancom.com

