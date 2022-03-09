WCSWFL Awarded $20,000 Grant from Community Foundation of Sarasota County to Support New Wildlife Rehab Hospital
The grant received will be used to purchase an X-ray machine for the hospital.VENICE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Paul A. and Veronica H. Gross Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida will be adding an x-ray machine to their new wildlife rehabilitation hospital. Partial funding for this project is provided by the Animal Welfare Grant program of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.
The new wildlife hospital will help the Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida to provide a higher level of care to animals that are injured or sick. They first started as a backyard project where they would care for approximately 315 animals each year. Seventeen years later, they see thousands of animals each year.
Their primary duties involve rescuing and rehabilitating native wildlife and then returning them to nature. Many of the animals they treat often require x-rays for proper diagnosis. Not having suitable facilities can lead to delays in treating the animal, and even the slightest delay in treatment could cost an animal its life.
Karen Durette, Board President at the Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida, says, "We are so grateful to the Community Foundation of Sarasota County for assisting us in purchasing x-ray equipment for our new hospital. This new wireless system will let us diagnose immediately, even in the field, and we can even e-mail x-rays to specialists outside our area for expert advice.”
The Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida will break ground for the new hospital soon. The x-ray equipment will heighten their ability to save the lives of many more wildlife patients.
About the Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida
Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, extends care to reptiles, mammals, wild birds, excluding marine animals. They have various programs to help educate the community about the importance of wildlife to the environment and ecosystems and how humans can successfully co-exist. For more information about the Wildlife Center of Southwest, visit wildlifeswfl.org.
About the Community Foundation of Sarasota County
The Community Foundation of Sarasota County is a public charity founded in 1979 by the Southwest Florida Estate Planning Council as a resource for caring individuals and the causes they support, enabling them to make a charitable impact on the community. With assets of $520 million in more than 1,570 charitable funds, the Community Foundation awarded grants and scholarships totaling $27.5 million dollars last year in the areas of education, the arts, health and human services, civic engagement, animal welfare, and the environment. Since its founding, the Community Foundation has been able to grant more than $350 million to area nonprofit organizations to our community thanks to the generosity of charitable individuals, families, and businesses. For more information, visit www.CFSarasota.org or call (941) 955-3000.
Karen Durette
Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida
+1 941-484-9657
kdurette@wildlifeswfl.org