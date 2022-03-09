REMINDER: Division of Marine Fisheries opens public comment, schedules listening session and advisory committee meetings on Estuarine Striped Bass Plan Amendment

MOREHEAD CITY

Mar 9, 2022

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries has opened public comment on the Draft Estuarine Striped Bass Fishery Management Plan Amendment 2 and will hold an online listening session about the draft amendment on March 9 at 1 p.m. The listening session prefaces three Marine Fisheries Commission advisory committee meetings where public comment will be accepted.

NCDMF Listening Session Estuarine Striped Bass Fishery Management Plan Amendment 2 March 9 at 1 p.m. Join via WebEx

At the listening session, division staff will present details of the draft amendment and allow the public opportunity to ask questions. The presentation will be recorded and posted on the Information on Estuarine Striped Bass Amendment 2 webpage.

The following week, three Marine Fisheries Commission advisory committees will meet to review and accept public comment on the draft amendment. The public may attend the advisory committee meetings and give public comment by web conference or in-person. Those who wish to speak during the public comment sessions must preregister by 5 p.m. the day prior to the meeting.

Below are the meeting dates, times, locations, and speaker registration links and deadlines. All in-person meetings are being held at the Division of Marine Fisheries Central District Office. Two listening stations will be available in Manteo and Wilmington. Listening Stations are locations where the public can listen to the meeting and provide comment during the public comment period. Preregistration is required for both in-person and web conference comments.

Meeting Date Time Speaker Registration Northern Regional Advisory Committee Mar. 15 6 p.m. Sign up to speak by 5 p.m. Mar. 14 Southern Regional Advisory Committee Mar. 16 6 p.m. Sign up to speak by 5 p.m. Mar. 15 Finfish Advisory Committee Mar. 17 6 p.m. Sign up to speak by 5 p.m. Mar. 16

In-Person Location Listening Stations Division of Marine Fisheries Central District Office 5285 Highway 70 West Morehead City Department of Environmental Quality Wilmington Regional Office 127 Cardinal Drive Wilmington Dare County Administration Building Commissioners Meeting Room 954 Marshall C. Collins Drive Manteo

Links to join the advisory committee meetings by web conference are posted on the Marine Fisheries Commission Advisory Committees Meetings webpage.

The public also may submit comments on the Draft Estuarine Striped Bass Fishery Management Plan Amendment 2 through an online questionnaire or through mail:

Submit Online Comments – Public comments will be accepted through an online form until 5 p.m. on April 1. Click here to submit comments online. Mail Comments – Written comments may be mailed to Draft Estuarine Striped Bass FMP Amendment 2 Comments, P.O Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557. Comments must be received by 5 p.m. on April 1, 2022.

Emailed comments will not be accepted.

Draft Amendment 2 to the Estuarine Striped Bass Fishery Management Plan was jointly developed with Wildlife Resources Commission staff. Amendment 2 contains a suite of management options to address sustainable harvest in the Albemarle Sound and Roanoke River management areas and the Tar-Pamlico, Neuse, and Cape Fear rivers. Consideration of management for hook and line as a commercial gear is also included.

A companion Decision Document to the Estuarine Striped Bass Fishery Management Plan Amendment 2 includes the Division and Wildlife Resources Commission staff initial recommendations and rationale. More information is available on the Information on Estuarine Striped Bass Amendment 2 webpage.

The Marine Fisheries Commission is scheduled to consider public comment and advisory committee input and select its preferred management measures for departmental and legislative review at its May 2022 business meeting and consider final approval of the amendment in August 2022.

For more information contact division biologists Charlton Godwin at 252-381-6000, Todd Mathes at 252-946-6481, Nathaniel Hancock at 252-381-6005, or Joe Facendola at 910-796-7291.