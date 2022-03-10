T. Jazelle Earns Coveted Star Award at QVC for Small Business of the Year
DENNIS, MA, USA, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- T. Jazelle earned the Small Business of the Year Award during QVC and HSN’s annual Star Awards program, celebrating innovation, commitment, and overall excellence with the multiplatform retailers. Each year, the QVC and HSN merchandising divisions nominate vendors that go the extra mile to bring joy and the thrill of discovery to customers.
“Amazing. Absolutely amazing. I couldn’t be more proud of our team and the hard work each and everyone of us put into earning this award. We’re a woman owned company and 90% of our staff is female so having this recognition fall during Women’s History Month makes it even more special to each and everyone of us. We’re celebrating our accomplishment, but more importantly we’re celebrating all the women that helped make this accomplishment happen from our Team and the QVC Family. It’s a dream come true!” - Tiffany Narbonne, Founder and President of T. Jazelle
T. Jazelle is a national leader in the Jewlery industry with a focus on meaning based jewelry. Located in Cape Cod, MA each and every design is created by founder Tiffany Narbonne utilizing the characteristics of gemstones and the meanings Tiffany attributes to her precious metal charm creations. T. Jazelle’s jewelry provides connections to its wearers helping to inspire, motivate, persevere, over come, appreciate, recognize, admire and celebrate the many moments life presents. With every design handmade on Cape Cod, MA, T. Jazelle creates jewelry that is not only fashionable, but also inspires, motivates, encourages and comforts its wearers.
QVC and HSN form one of the world’s largest video commerce platforms, reaching more than 80 million homes in the U.S. (more than 200 million worldwide) 1 via broadcast channels and millions more via streaming, web, mobile and social platforms. As the pioneers of video storytelling, QVC and HSN offer vendors the platforms and tools to build relationships with an engaged community of digitally savvy shoppers. QVC and HSN have a storied history for launching and fostering the growth of some of today’s most successful brands through the power of live video storytelling, discovery-driven shopping experiences, and loyal customer community-building.
For additional information on T. Jazelle or Tiffany Narbonne, please visit www.tjazelle.com. To learn more about the Star Awards and for the full list of nominees and winners, visit the QVC and HSN newsrooms.
About T. Jazelle
T. Jazelle is a national leader in meaning based jewelry design and production utilizing precious gemstones and metals.
T. Jazelle creates jewelry designs shoppers discover and strongly connect to throughout the many moments in their life. For every occasion T. Jazelle provides inspiring, fashionable designs. Founded in 2012 by Tiffany Narbonne, T. Jazelle has quickly grown to be a nationally recognized brand carried in stores in all 50 states, along with a thriving ecommerce presence at www.tjazelle.com. A woman founded and owned company, 90% of T. Jazelle’s employees are female.
T. Jazelle tells a story with each and every design. Life is filled with many moments. T. Jazelle’s designs help accompany those moments and symbolize the wearer’s journey. Times of success, celebration, hardship, accomplishment, sympathy, new beginnings, love, remembrance, joy and many more are all encapsulated by T. Jazelle’s jewelry and constantly purchased as gifts for others or gifts for one’s self.
To learn more about T. Jazelle please visit www.tjazelle.com or follow T. Jazelle social media @tjazelle on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok
About QVC® and HSN®
QVC and HSN are world leaders in video commerce (“vCommerce”), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms.
QVC empowers shoppers with knowledge and shares insights in a lively and engaging way. QVC offers an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products – from home and fashion to beauty, electronics and jewelry – and connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories and award-winning customer service. Based in West Chester, Pa., and founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan and Italy. Worldwide, QVC engages millions of shoppers via 12 broadcast networks and multiple streaming services, websites, mobile apps and social pages. To learn more, visit corporate.qvc.com, follow @QVC on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow QVC on Pinterest, YouTube or LinkedIn. HSN takes shoppers on a journey – embracing the new, exploring untrodden paths and bringing shoppers a unique perspective that enriches their lives. HSN offers a curated assortment of exclusive products and top brand names in health and beauty, jewelry, home/lifestyle, fashion/accessories, and electronics and incorporates entertainment, personalities and industry experts to provide a unique shopping experience. HSN engages millions of customers across the U.S. via two broadcast networks, a website, and multiple streaming services, mobile apps and social pages. HSN was founded over 40 years ago as the first shopping network and is based in St. Petersburg, Fla. To learn more, visit corporate.hsn.com, follow @HSN on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow HSN on Pinterest, YouTube or LinkedIn.
Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) includes QVC, HSN, Zulily® and the Cornerstone brands (collectively, “Qurate Retail GroupSM”), as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group is dedicated to providing a more human way to shop and is the largest player in vCommerce. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com, follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn. QVC and Q are registered service marks of ER Marks, Inc.
