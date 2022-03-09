New raise and traffic success

Nestbuilder.com Corp. (OTCQB:NBLD)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nestbuilder.com Corp. (OTCQB: NBLD). The company is happy to report a capital raise of $103,000 from multiple subscribers priced at $.08 per share. The raise however was substantially short of our $500,000 goal.

While our legacy RealBiz digital real estate revenues continue to decline due to commoditization, we are happy to report success in our efforts with LoseTheAgent.com. Traffic is up +227% and +132% for users and page views respectively year to date. The traffic gains however, under the current model, have not resulted in meaningful increases in revenue.

Of note, the aforementioned increases are being driven 100% via organic growth, there is currently no marketing, public relations or advertising support behind the web site. This being the third year of double or triple digit increases in users and traffic, management is now considering modified monetization models for LoseTheAgent.com. At this time we remain uncertain if the revised models will result in increased revenues.

Management nevertheless continues efforts toward our goal of maximizing shareholder value.