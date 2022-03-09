For Immediate Release:

March 9, 2022

Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 10, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Allen Apollo Career Center 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Bluffton Exempted Village School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Belmont Eastern Ohio Regional Transit Authority 10/01/2020 TO 09/30/2021 Shadyside Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Butler Phillip C. Carr, M.D. MED 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Clark Mad River Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Springfield City School District FFR IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Clermont Clermont Metropolitan Housing Authority 10/01/2018 TO 09/30/2019 REISSUED Cuyahoga Cuyahoga Heights Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Promise Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 The MetroHealth System IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 REISSUED Village of Gates Mills 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Defiance Central Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Franklin Horizon Science Academy - Columbus Middle School IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Horizon Science Academy Elementary School IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Horizon Science Academy Primary IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Ohio Construction Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Greene Fairborn Digital Academy Community School 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Xenia Community School District FFR IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Licking Etna Corporate Park Joint Economic Development Zone 1 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Etna Corporate Park Joint Economic Development Zone 2 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lorain Brownhelm Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Lucas Earl Armstrong, D.D.S. MED 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Mercer Mercer County Educational Service Center 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Miami Piqua City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Monroe Switzerland of Ohio Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Montgomery Emerson Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Horizon Science Academy Dayton High School IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Noble Noble County Family and Children First Council 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Preble Gasper Township FFR IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Richland Area 10 Workforce Investment Board IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Sandusky Sandusky County Park District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Stark Stark Tuscarawas Workforce Development Board Council of Governments IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Summit Woodridge Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Trumbull Brookfield Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Champion Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

