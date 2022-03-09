Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 10, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Allen
Apollo Career Center
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Bluffton Exempted Village School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Belmont
Eastern Ohio Regional Transit Authority
10/01/2020 TO 09/30/2021
Shadyside Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Butler
Phillip C. Carr, M.D.
MED
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Clark
Mad River Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Springfield City School District
FFR IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Clermont
Clermont Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/01/2018 TO 09/30/2019
REISSUED
Cuyahoga
Cuyahoga Heights Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Promise Academy
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
The MetroHealth System
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
REISSUED
Village of Gates Mills
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Defiance
Central Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Franklin
Horizon Science Academy - Columbus Middle School
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Horizon Science Academy Elementary School
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Horizon Science Academy Primary
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Ohio Construction Academy
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Greene
Fairborn Digital Academy Community School
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Xenia Community School District
FFR IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Licking
Etna Corporate Park Joint Economic Development Zone 1
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Etna Corporate Park Joint Economic Development Zone 2
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lorain
Brownhelm Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Lucas
Earl Armstrong, D.D.S.
MED
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Mercer
Mercer County Educational Service Center
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Miami
Piqua City School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Monroe
Switzerland of Ohio Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Montgomery
Emerson Academy
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Horizon Science Academy Dayton High School
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Noble
Noble County Family and Children First Council
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Preble
Gasper Township
FFR IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Richland
Area 10 Workforce Investment Board
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Sandusky
Sandusky County Park District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Stark
Stark Tuscarawas Workforce Development Board Council of Governments
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Summit
Woodridge Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Trumbull
Brookfield Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Champion Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
