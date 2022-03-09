Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 10, 2022

 

March 9, 2022                                                           

Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 10, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Allen

Apollo Career Center

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Bluffton Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Belmont

Eastern Ohio Regional Transit Authority

 

10/01/2020 TO 09/30/2021

 

 

 

Shadyside Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Butler

Phillip C. Carr, M.D.

 MED

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clark

Mad River Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Springfield City School District

 FFR  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Clermont

Clermont Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

10/01/2018 TO 09/30/2019

 

REISSUED

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Cuyahoga Heights Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Promise Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

The MetroHealth System

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

REISSUED

 

 

 

Village of Gates Mills

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Defiance

Central Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Franklin

Horizon Science Academy - Columbus Middle School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Horizon Science Academy Elementary School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Horizon Science Academy Primary

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Ohio Construction Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Greene

Fairborn Digital Academy Community School

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Xenia Community School District

 FFR  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Licking

Etna Corporate Park Joint Economic Development Zone 1

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Etna Corporate Park Joint Economic Development Zone 2

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lorain

Brownhelm Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Lucas

Earl Armstrong, D.D.S.

 MED

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Mercer

Mercer County Educational Service Center

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Miami

Piqua City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Monroe

Switzerland of Ohio Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Montgomery

Emerson Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Horizon Science Academy Dayton High School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Noble

Noble County Family and Children First Council

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Preble

Gasper Township

 FFR  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Richland

Area 10 Workforce Investment Board

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Sandusky

Sandusky County Park District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Stark

Stark Tuscarawas Workforce Development Board Council of Governments

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Summit

Woodridge Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Trumbull

Brookfield Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Champion Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

 

 

 
             

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

