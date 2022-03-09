Recall Expanded for Powder Infant Formulas

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that an additional lot of Similac powder infant formula is being added to the recall announced on February 17th. Abbott is recalling a lot of Similac PM 60/40 (Lot #?27032K80 [can] / Lot # 27032K800 [case] manufactured in Sturgis, Michigan). This is in addition to lots of Similac Alimentum and EleCare powder formula that were already recalled.

This action comes after learning of the death of an infant who tested positive for Cronobacter sakazakii and who had consumed Similac PM 60/40 from this lot. (This child was not a Rhode Island resident.) This case is under investigation, and at this time the cause of the infant's Cronobacter sakazakii infection has not been determined.

No distributed product has tested positive for the presence of Cronobacter sakazakii. Additionally, recently tested retained product samples of Similac PM 60/40 Lot # 27032K80 (can) / Lot #27032K800 (case) were negative for Cronobacter.

On February 17th, Abbott initiated a recall of lots of Similac Alimentum?and EleCare powder formulas manufactured in Sturgis, Michigan at one of the company's manufacturing facilities. This action came after reports of four infant illnesses related to products from the facility. There were reports of three Cronobacter sakazakii infections and one Salmonella Newport infection. During testing in the facility, evidence of?Cronobacter sakazakii?was found in the plant in non-product contact areas. No evidence of?Salmonella?Newport was found.?

No distributed product has tested positive for the presence of either of these bacteria. Abbott conducts quality checks on each completed batch of infant formula, including microbiological analysis prior to release. All finished?infant formula powder products are tested for?Cronobacter,?Salmonella,?and other pathogens, and they must test negative before the product is released.

Contact a healthcare provider if an infant is experiencing symptoms?related to?Cronobacter?or Salmonella?infection. These include poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice, grunting breaths, abnormal movements, lethargy, rash, or blood in the urine or stool.