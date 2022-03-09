When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: March 08, 2022 FDA Publish Date: March 09, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared wheat Company Name: Stutzman Farms Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Products containing einkorn: berries, flour, pretzel, more.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio (March 8, 2022)- Stutzman Farms of Millersburg, Ohio is voluntarily recalling all products containing einkorn as the product labels do not declare wheat, a known allergen, on the product label.

The following products are subject to this recall:

Organic Einkorn Berries (sold bulk, or in 25 and 50 lb packages)

Organic Whole Einkorn Flour (sold bulk, or in 25 lb packages)

Organic All Purpose Einkorn Flour (sold bulk)

Organic All Purpose Flour (sold bulk)

Sourdough Einkorn Pretzels (sold in 4 and 8 oz packages)

Sprouted Einkorn Grate Nuts (sold in .75 and 3 lb packages)

Sprouted Einkorn Crackers (sold in .30 and 1 lb packages)

Products were sold from the retail location: 6197 Township Rd 605, Millersburg, OH 44654 and through retailers in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. All lots of product that were prepared, sold, or distributed from Stutzman Farms containing einkorn are included in this recall.

There have been no reported illnesses to date associated with this recall. People who have an allergy or sensitivity to wheat run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Stutzman Farms became aware of the misbranding issue after it was brought to our attention by the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

Customers with a wheat allergy who have purchased the affected product should dispose of it or return it to Stutzman Farms for a refund. Customers with questions may call Stutzman Farms at 330-674-1289 extension 2 and leave a message.

