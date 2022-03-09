Optimized Supply Chain Solutions Announces Partnership with The Blackrock Group
The inventory analytics and optimization software business has announced a new partnership with The Blackrock Group, a leader in global business consultingMANCHESTER, GREATER MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optimized Supply Chain Solutions the inventory analytics and optimization software business has announced a new partnership with The Blackrock Group, a leader in global business consulting.
“We are delighted to partner with The Blackrock Group and support their clients to ‘Right Size’ their inventory investment and improve customer service.,'' said Stewart Williams, CEO of Optimized Supply Chain Solutions. "Our mission is to make enterprises more profitable by providing an intuitive and dedicated inventory analytics solution to optimize working capital investment. This partnership will extend our reach and support of customers to drive bottom line results through efficient and effective supply chains."
“We are excited to announce this partnership agreement with Optimized Supply Chain Solutions,” remarked Pete Grett, CEO of The Blackrock Group. “We remain committed to helping our clients identify gaps and opportunities”.
About The Blackrock Group:
A US based global supply chain consulting firm focused on “Adding value to others, making every tomorrow better and selling results, not time.” The Blackrock Group knows your operations because they've done operations. They've spent time in supply chains gaining insight into what works and what could work better. They produce proven results, encourage a positive work culture, and establish long-term relationships with our partners.
