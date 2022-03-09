Cardiovascular Associates of America Partners with Ed Bassin, Ph.D. As Strategic Advisor
Bassin Brings More Than 30 Years of Experience to CVAUSA
I have seen how cardiologists can thrive both financially and professionally under well-designed value-based payment models, I look forward to bringing that experience to CVAUSA”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cardiovascular Associates of America (CVAUSA) announced today that they are retaining Ed Bassin to serve as a Senior Strategic Advisor. Bassin is a nationally recognized expert in alternative payment models for healthcare delivery. He will spearhead CVAUSA’s vision to develop and implement a new payment model which will more greatly reduce the overall cost of cardiovascular care.
“I am honored to be working closely with Ed. He is widely recognized as one of the leading experts on value-based and risk-based contracting arrangements,” said Tim Attebery, CEO, CVAUSA. “He has a wealth of experience and knowledge in both episode-of-care and population-based contracting models. With his knowledge he makes a very welcome addition to CVAUSA and further establishes CVAUSA’s commitment to help our cardiovascular partners lead, and succeed in, the evolution from fee-for-service to fee-for-value payment arrangements.”
Ed Bassin will help advance Cardiovascular Associate of America to be delivered more effectively with better coordination of care for patients with chronic conditions such as heart failure and coronary artery disease. This will create fewer hospital admissions and emergency visits, which will mean lower costs for patients and payors and better results for patients.
“I am really excited to work with the CVAUSA team and its practices. I have seen first-hand how cardiologists can thrive both financially and professionally under well-designed value-based payment models and I look forward to bringing that experience to CVAUSA,” said Ed Bassin, Strategic Advisor, CVAUSA. “CVAUSA’s vision aligns closely with the lessons I have learned and what I see as the future of healthcare delivery and payment.”
Most recently, Bassin has served as the President of Value-Based Long-Term Care and developed analytic models to help LabCorp and several physician practices with alternative payment models in oncology. His pioneering methods for extracting meaningful information from claims data including ways to measure efficiency, risk, and quality. Ed also is a thought leader in the bundled payment area, participating in many task forces and national groups including the Health Care Payment Learning Action Network’s Clinical Episode Payment work group.
If interested in learning more about a partnership with Cardiovascular Associates of America, contact Tim Attebery at attebery@cvausa.com.
About Cardiovascular Associates of America
Headquartered in Orlando, Cardiovascular Associates of America backed by Webster Equity Partners aims to bring the best cardiovascular physicians in one network with the common mission of saving lives, reducing costs, and improving patient care through clinical innovation. Through CVAUSA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians drive clinical care and their practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise and shared resources available through CVAUSA. For additional information on Cardiovascular Associates of America please visit www.cvausa.com
