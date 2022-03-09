Hackney Publications Recognizes Goldstein & McClintock as a Leader in the Sports Law Field in Its ‘100 Law Firms’ List
Robert "Dean" Clayton
The Goldstein & McClintock Collegiate & Professional Practice Group is led by Robert “Dean” Clayton, a former law school dean and an attorney with extensive practical experience in the sports world. ”AUSTIN, TEXAS, US, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hackney Publications announced today that its readers have identified Goldstein & McClintock, LLLP as one of a handful of law firms that are leaders in the sports law field in its annual Roster of “100 Law Firms with Sports Law Practices You Need to Know About.”
Besides recognizing law firms for their achievements, the portal serves as a resource for those in need of experienced and capable legal counsel in the sports law arena.
The Goldstein & McClintock Collegiate & Professional Practice Group is led by Robert “Dean” Clayton, a former law school dean and an attorney with extensive practical experience in the sports world. Clayton successfully built the Sports Law Practices at Littler Mendelson, Jackson Lewis and Mintz Levin, which are all among the leading sports law firms in the country. He also serves as General Counsel to Urban Edge Network, Inc. d/b/a HBCU League Pass Plus, an African American owned sports media company
At the collegiate level, the firm’s attorneys have conducted investigations into alleged infractions of NCAA rules and represented universities before the NCAA Committee on Infractions and NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee. They have advised college and university clients on compliance with the growing number of NCAA and NAIA rules and guide institutions through increasingly complex regulations governing collegiate sports. They have vast experience advising institutions on Title IX and civil rights laws, representing colleges and universities at every stage of the compliance process, including audits, civil rights reviews, government investigations, sports union certification requirements, and NCAA amateurism rules.
At the professional level, the attorneys have represented sports franchises during acquisitions, in times of crisis, and in ordinary course matters. They have also counseled agents and sports agencies on the current regulatory and enforcement environment, including the myriad of state licensing and sports union certification requirements. While they seek to keep their clients out of litigation, where this is not possible (or advisable), the attorneys vigorously defend and prosecute claims on behalf of their clients.
Recent engagements have included representing a sports league in connection with substantial litigation over media-related proceeds, being engaged by a prospective ownership group to perform personnel and financial due diligence audit for acquisition of an NBA franchise, and representing an official committee of unsecured creditors in the bankruptcy of another sport’s league’s primary sponsor.
“Firms like Goldstein & McClintock stand out in the field, and are responsible for creating and maintaining an efficient sports industry that delivers the best possible product to hundreds of millions of fans around the world in a cost-efficient manner,” said Holt Hackney, the founder of Hackney Publications, which has been publishing sports law periodicals for more than two decades.
About Hackney Publications
Hackney Publications is the nation’s leading publisher of sports law periodicals. The company was founded by journalist Holt Hackney. Hackney began his career as a sportswriter, before taking on the then-nascent sports business beat at Financial World Magazine in the late 1980s. A few years later, Hackney started writing about the law, managing five legal newsletters for LRP Publications. In 1999, he founded Hackney Publications. Today, Hackney publishes or co-publishes 14 sports law periodicals.
