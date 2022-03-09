TJ Brutal Customs Now has Over 150 Custom Parts for Honda Shadow Line

One of the nation’s best Honda bobber and chopper parts stores has expanded with more parts.

SANTA FE SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with TJ Brutal Customs announced today that it now has more than 150 custom parts for the Honda Shadow Line.

“We are very excited about this,” said TJ Stiles, founder of TJ Brutal Customs. “We now sell over 150 custom quality parts at affordable prices for the Honda Shadow Line. We are ever expanding our parts line so keep an eye out for new stuff.”

The more than 150 custom parts for the Honda Shadow Line include parts for the:

• Honda Shadow VT600 Shadow AKA the VLX 600

• Honda Shadow VT750

• Honda Shadow VT700

• Honda Shadow VT750C 1983-1986

• Honda Shadow Phantom VT750

• Honda Shadow ACE TV750

• Honda Shadow Aero VT750

• Honda Shadow Spirit VT750

• Honda Shadow VT1100

• Honda Shadow VT1300

“My goal is not necessarily to do business with those who need the parts I have but with those who believe in what I believe,” Stiles stressed, before adding, “In everything I do, I believe in challenging the status quo; I think differently, and I believe in changing the way things are. I consistently question the way things are and lack the restraint to accept them as such yet possess the determination and perseverance to create the change I dream of. I just happen to make motorcycle parts.”

Stiles noted that when he started the business years ago, there was no market for the VT600.

“I wanted to change that,” said Stiles. “I dreamed that I could make a change in an industry that was rife with stagnation. I believe in being loud and embracing freedom. The way I embrace this and change my world is by making parts that are easy to use, well thought out, and of the highest quality. It would bear many business owners a great service to remember what Henry Ford once said, “A business that only makes money is a poor business.’”

For more information, please visit shoptjbc.com/about-us and shoptjbc.com/blogs

About TJ Brutal Customs

Fourteen years ago, there was no website you could go to with hundreds of model specific parts, a FAQ section, and technical information for the Honda Shadows. The company has worked tirelessly to create something that will hopefully come to be known as the authoritative answer for the world’s Honda Shadow needs.

