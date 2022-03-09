Periodic Table of Community Strategy launched by Guild
EINPresswire.com/ -- Professional B2B community platform, Guild, has launched The Periodic Table of Community Strategy, a graphic displaying the fundamental elements of community strategy to guide those getting started with community and a useful teaching aid for more experienced community leaders.
Online communities are growing exponentially, due in part to factors such as a shift towards remote working post-pandemic, the rise of the creator and passion economy and the emergence of Web 3.0. Professionals across a range of industries are seeking new avenues for support, connection, knowledge, advice, and career growth, and as they do so, more individuals, businesses and brands are recognising the value of community.
In celebration of the growth of community, Guild has launched its new resource, incorporating the most important considerations in online community strategy, distilled into a quick visual reference grouped into 10 key areas.
These core themes cover everything from strategic goals and objectives, such as employee advocacy, customer insights and establishing brand relevance/authority, and more practical day-to-day elements of running a community; member motivations, community roles and governance considerations, which includes data integration, community moderation and issues management.
The table also details community engagement techniques, from AMAs to audio, tokens to top 10s, polls to podcasts, and challenges to checklists.
Guild Chief Marketing Officer, Michelle Goodall said: “The breadth and depth of the periodic table shows just how quickly communities are evolving - and also that social media shouldn’t be conflated with ‘community’.
“Most organisations, brands and agencies have realised that community is now very much something they need to include in their marketing, communications and customer experience mix. Those that don't develop a robust community strategy or offer community as a service to their clients risk being left behind.
“We devised this model to help community strategists and builders at all levels plan, launch and sustain their communities and consider the many benefits that come from getting a community strategy right.”
For more community strategy support, learning materials and guidance, visit guild.co/blog and join the Guild Community Collective, a free online community for community and social media professionals.
Victoria Spall
