Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Focuses On Effective Treatment Response With The Development Of Novel Drugs

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The development of novel drugs such as Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for treating psoriatic arthritis is shaping the global psoriatic arthritis treatment market. Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors are orally administered small molecules emerging as a novel treatment for psoriatic arthritis patients. There are three JAK inhibitors approved for the treatment of autoimmune diseases – tofacitinib, baricitinib, and upadacitinib. Among them, Xeljanz (tofacitinib) and Xeljanz (tofacitinib) XR are the first Janus kinase inhibitors that have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). They are used to treat adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA), who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to methotrexate or other disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs). In June 2020, AbbVie, a leading US-based pharmaceutical company has announced that it has applied for the approval of upadacitinib (RINVOQ), a JAK inhibitor with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency.

The global psoriatic arthritis treatment market size is expected to grow from $7.89 billion in 2021 to $8.92 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global psoriatic arthritis treatment market share is expected to reach $13.17 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.2%.

The rise in the prevalence of psoriasis & psoriatic arthritis disease boosted the growth of the psoriatic arthritis treatment market. Psoriasis (Pso) and psoriatic arthritis (PsA) are inflammatory disorders that can severely impair health and quality of life. Psoriasis is associated with inflammatory arthritis, known as psoriatic arthritis (PsA), with an incidence of 30% in psoriatic patients. According to the national psoriasis foundation, more than 8 million Americans have psoriasis. According to the National Psoriasis Foundation, in the USA, about 30% of people with psoriasis also develop psoriatic arthritis. According to the psoriatic arthritis treatment market research, an increase in the prevalence of psoriasis & psoriatic arthritis disease drives market growth.

Major players covered in the global psoriatic arthritis treatment industry are AbbVie, Amgen, Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Celgene Corporation, Novartis, Eli Lilly And Company, Pfizer, UCB Biosciences Inc and Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

TBRC’s global psoriatic arthritis treatment market report is segmented by drug class into nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs), biologics, others, by route of administration into oral, parenteral, topical, by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies.

