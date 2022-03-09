Immuno-Oncology Drugs Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026

Immuno-Oncology Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Immuno-Oncology Drugs Global Market Report 2022 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Immuno-Oncology Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the global immuno-oncology drugs market size is expected to grow from $60.32 billion in 2021 to $70.59 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.0%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The immuno-oncology market is expected to reach $120.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.3%. The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the immuno-oncology drugs market growth.

The immuno-oncology drugs market consists of sales of immuno-oncology drugs used for the treatment of cancer and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce immuno-oncology drugs for cancer treatment. Immuno-oncology is the artificial stimulation of the immune system to treat cancer, improving the immune system's ability to fight the disease. The market consists of revenue generated by the companies manufacturing immuno-oncology drugs by the sales of these products.

Global Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market Trends

Companies in the immuno-oncology drugs market are increasing their product innovation through strategic collaborations. To sustain in the increasingly competitive immuno-oncology drugs market, companies are developing innovative products as well as sharing skills and expertise with other companies. While companies have long collaborated with each other as well as with academic and research institutions in this market by way of partnerships, and in- or out-licensing deals, this trend has been increasing over the recent years.

Global Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market Segments

The global immuno-oncology drug market is segmented:

By Type: Monoclonal Antibodies, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, Immune System Modulators, Cancer Vaccines, Others

By Therapeutic Application: Melanoma, Lung Cancer, Blood Cancer, Renal Cell Carcinoma, Prostate Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Others

By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cancer Research Institutes

By Geography: The global immuno-oncology market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Immuno-Oncology Drugs Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides immuno-oncology drugs market overview, market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global immuno-oncology drugs market, share, market segments and geographies, players, leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The immuno-oncology drugs market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Immuno-Oncology Drugs Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis International AG and AbbVie Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

